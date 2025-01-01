Looking good Mr. Bond! The person in a tuxedo emoji gives off a vibe of poshness, fancieness and grandiosity. This emoji shows a man or woman wearing a black tuxedo jacket with a white shirt and a black bow tie. The person in tuxedo emoji comes in different skin tones. This emoji is often used when speaking about special occasions like a formal banquet, prom, wedding. It could also refer to a spy on a secret mission in a foreign country! You can also use this emoji to express the feeling of high class, poshness and eliteness. Example: I need to get sized for my tux. 🤵🏽. Jeb’s wedding is only 2 weeks away!

Keywords: groom, person, person in tuxedo, tuxedo

Codepoints: 1F935

Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0 )