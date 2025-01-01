Home

Person in tuxedo

Looking good Mr. Bond! The person in a tuxedo emoji gives off a vibe of poshness, fancieness and grandiosity. This emoji shows a man or woman wearing a black tuxedo jacket with a white shirt and a black bow tie. The person in tuxedo emoji comes in different skin tones. This emoji is often used when speaking about special occasions like a formal banquet, prom, wedding. It could also refer to a spy on a secret mission in a foreign country! You can also use this emoji to express the feeling of high class, poshness and eliteness. Example: I need to get sized for my tux. 🤵🏽. Jeb’s wedding is only 2 weeks away!

Keywords: groom, person, person in tuxedo, tuxedo
Codepoints: 1F935
Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🧑‍🏫 teacher
    The teacher thinks they are the smartest one in the classroom, but their students usually teach them a lesson. Teachers hold the school together. Without educators school wouldn’t be possible.
  • 💒 wedding
    Love must be in the air if a wedding is happening. The bride and groom are getting married. The wedding emoji is commonly used when referring to a wedding chapel, or a pair of love birds tying the knot. Just make sure not to wear white to the wedding unless you're the soon to be Mrs.
  • 👰 bride with veil
    Here comes the bride all dressed in white. The person with veil emoji signifies a wedding and marriage of a couple. Love is in the air!
  • 🤷 shrugging
    This person is shrugging to say “I don’t know,” or even, “Who cares?” Maybe they’re just judging you. They’re just not sure.
  • 🪢 knot
    The Knot emoji features two pieces of string or rope in the process of being tied together to form one, tight knot.
  • 👲 person with skullcap
    This person with skullcap emoji shows a cute little dude wearing a Chinese hat known as a gua pi mao.
  • ⛑️ rescue worker’s helmet
    The rescue worker’s helmet emoji is a round red hardhat with a white cross on it, indicating that the person who wears it works in healthcare or in emergency medical rescue services.
  • ⛹️ basketball player
    This emoji depicts a person playing basketball. Use this emoji when asking someone to a quick friendly game of one on one.
  • 🏋️ weightlifter
    Do you even lift? Those with a love for fitness, weight lifting and protein shakes can probably relate to this strong emoji.
  • 👳 person wearing turban
    The person wearing turban emoji is exactly what it sounds like! Simply put, this emoji is an image of a person with short hair peeking out from beneath a white or brown turban.
  • 🧝 elf
    Elves are teeny tiny mythical creatures with pointy ears! They could be in an enchanted forest taking care of the earth with their fairy neighbors or they could be working for Santa making toys during Christmas. Maybe it’s a seasonal gig.
  • 💝 heart with ribbon
    A heart wrapped in a bow with a ribbon is the perfect symbol of the gift of love. It’s basically Valentine’s day as an emoji but instead of random chocolates, you get the great present of the person who sent it.
  • 🤹 person juggling
    Come one, come all, come see the person juggling emoji. The person juggling emoji tosses up three or more balls at once and keeps them all in the air in an amazing feat of physics.
  • 🤺 person fencing
    Time to get a little competitive. The fencing emoji is perfect for those who like battling it out with fencing swords and face guards.
  • 🧑 person
    Humans are all around us and the person emoji is an adult human in emoji form. This emoji doesn’t refer to a specific gender, just a person in general. Use this emoji when talking about people or referring to a human.
  • 🧑‍🎓 student graduating
    Congrats Grad! Well, if you haven’t graduated yet, you are still a student. You must be really smart, because you have a highschool or college education. Are you in an Ivy League University? How studious!
  • 🎩 top hat
    A top hat is a fancy accessory worn by magicians, circus performers, and classy men in the 18th century. If you tap a top hat with a magic wand, a rabbit might come out.
  • 🧓 older person
    Shout all about your mid-life crisis to the world with the older person emoji!
  • 🧍 person standing
    The person standing emoji features a regular looking person, standing upright, wearing generic clothing.
  • 🧕 woman with headscarf
    The woman with headscarf emoji shows a female person wearing a scarf as a head covering. This could be used when chatting about modesty or referring to the act of wearing a hijab.

