Our outlined text generator can help your words stand out. The "blackboard bold" style originated as a method to create a style that looked bold when drawn on blackboards (𝕝𝕚𝕜𝕖 𝕥𝕙𝕚𝕤). Because these styles are generated with Unicode, you can paste the text into Facebook or Twitter to make your posts look like they're using a shaded or inline font.
Why is double-struck text in Unicode?: These characters were originally added to the Unicode spec for use in mathematical notation. These characters (especially the letters ℂ,ℝ,ℚ,ℤ, and ℕ) are used to denote mathematical sets. Learn more on the blog.
Double-struck is also called "blackboard bold" because the look originates from mathematicians using the edge of a piece of chalk when writing, to create bold-looking letters on a chalkboard. Over time, the letter-style became distinct from bold and moved from the blackboard to typed and digital forms. Mathematicians use this style to represent sets and other types of variables. On social media, text with an outline-looking font is often used to create visual impact and draw attention. It provides contrast against backgrounds and looks very unique. Additionally, outlined fonts like double-struck can add a decorative flair.
Styles like bubble and square text compliment double-struck nicely because they also have an outlined look to them. Classic bold text provides contract to the outline text look. Even styles like cuneiform can be used along double-struck where interesting comparisons can be drawn between double-stuck's use of chalk and cuniform's use of clay tablet writing implements.
