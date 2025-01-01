How do I write in italics on Twitter?

Overview

This guide explains how to use italics in a few different places on Twitter, including: tweets, DMs (direct messages), and in your Twitter profile. You can use italic text on Twitter to highlight book and movie titles, stress certain ideas, highlight words and phrases, deliver punchlines to terrible jokes, etc.

Twitter doesn't have a built-in way to italicize text. In order to make italic text on Twitter, you'll need to generate the italic font characters using unicode. This guide will show you how to generate that text with YayText’s italic text generator.

A word of warning: while most people won't have any issues seeing the italicized that YayText generates with unicode, certain browsers and platforms might have problems. Users who can't see the italic text will see their system's default replacement character (usually boxes or questions marks) instead.

Italics in Tweets

Step 1 : Write your Tweet Compose your tweet just like you usually do... just don't hit post yet!

Step 2 : Create your italic text In a new tab, open up YayText's italic font generator. Enter the text you want italicized into the "Your Text" box. Then click the "copy" button next to the specific style that you'd like to use. Your italic text is now copied to your computer's clipboard.

Step 3 : Replace the text in your tweet Go back to your post and paste the italic text that you copied from the previous step. Sometime the unicode characters generated by YayText are counted as more than one character in Twitter's character limits. Double check that your post is still under Twitter's character limits.

Step 4: You're done You did it, high five! Your tweet now contains italics!

Italics in DMs

Step 1 : Write your direct message Write your DM, but don't hit send yet!

Step 2 : Get your italic text In a new tab, open up YayText's italics font generator. Enter the text that you want to italicize into the "Your Text" box. Then click the "copy" button next to the style that you want to use. The italic text you generated has now been copied to your computer's clipboard.

Step 3 : Replace the text in your DM Go back to your Twitter and paste the italic text that you copied from the previous step.

Step 4: You're done Woohoo! Your Twitter DM now has italic text!

Italics in your profile