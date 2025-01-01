|Style
|Description
|Example
|Category
|Bold (serif)
|Bold text with a serif font style.
|𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐝 (𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐟)
|Bold / Italic
|Italic (serif)
|Italicized text with a serif font style.
|𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑖𝑠 𝑖𝑡𝑎𝑙𝑖𝑐 (𝑠𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑓)
|Bold / Italic
|Bold / italic (serif)
|Bolded and italicized text with a serif font style.
|𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒊𝒔 𝒃𝒐𝒍𝒅 / 𝒊𝒕𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒄 (𝒔𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒇)
|Bold / Italic
|Bold (sans)
|Bold text rendered with a sans-serif font.
|𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝗯𝗼𝗹𝗱 (𝘀𝗮𝗻𝘀)
|Bold / Italic
|Italic (sans)
|Italics rendered with a sans-serif font.
|𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘤 (𝘴𝘢𝘯𝘴)
|Bold / Italic
|Bold / italic (sans)
|Bold and italicized text using a sans-serif font.
|𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙞𝙨 𝙗𝙤𝙡𝙙 / 𝙞𝙩𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙘 (𝙨𝙖𝙣𝙨)
|Bold / Italic
|Bold w/ Alternating Italic
|Bold characters that alternate between italics
|𝙩𝒉𝙞𝒔 𝒊𝙨 𝙗𝒐𝙡𝒅 𝒘/ 𝘼𝒍𝙩𝒆𝙧𝒏𝙖𝒕𝙞𝒏𝙜 𝙄𝒕𝙖𝒍𝙞𝒄
|Bold / Italic
|Italic Switch Serifs
|More text mashed up from multiple other styles
|𝘵ℎ𝘪𝑠 𝑖𝘴 𝘪𝑡𝘢𝑙𝘪𝑐 𝑆𝘸𝑖𝘵𝑐𝘩 𝘚𝑒𝘳𝑖𝘧𝑠
|Bold / Italic
|Alternating Bold
|Alternating string of bold and non-bold text
|t𝐡i𝐬 𝐢s a𝐥t𝐞r𝐧a𝐭i𝐧g B𝐨l𝐝
|Bold / Italic
|Alternating Italic
|Text alternates between italicized and non-italicized text
|tℎi𝑠 𝑖s a𝑙t𝑒r𝑛a𝑡i𝑛g I𝑡a𝑙i𝑐
|Bold / Italic
|Double-struck
|Outlined text letters.
|𝕥𝕙𝕚𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕕𝕠𝕦𝕓𝕝𝕖-𝕤𝕥𝕣𝕦𝕔𝕜
|Double-struck (Outline)
|Weird Double-Struck
|Weirdly styled outlined text letters that look sort of like double-struck
|╬ꖲⅈ𝕤 ⅈ𝕤 ꖿⅇⅈℾⅆ ⅅ☉⋓ᲇǁⅇ-ꗟ╬ℾ⋓⋐Ԟ
|Double-struck (Outline)
|Alternating Weirdness Double-Struck
|Alternating between normal and not-so-normal double-struck text
|╬𝕙ⅈ𝕤 𝕚𝕤 ⋒𝕝╬𝕖ℾ𝕟⋒𝕥ⅈ𝕟𓉛 ꔞ𝕖ⅈ𝕣ⅆ𝕟ⅇ𝕤𝕤 ⅅ𝕠⋓𝕓ǁ𝕖-𝕊╬𝕣⋓𝕔Ԟ
|Double-struck (Outline)
|Monospace
|Typewriter styled monospaced text.
|𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚜 𝚒𝚜 𝚖𝚘𝚗𝚘𝚜𝚙𝚊𝚌𝚎
|Monospace
|Sans Serif
|A smooth minimal text style without serifs.
|𝗍𝗁𝗂𝗌 𝗂𝗌 𝗌𝖺𝗇𝗌 𝖲𝖾𝗋𝗂𝖿
|Sans Serif
|Cursive script
|Cursive text that looks similar to handwriting or calligraphy.
|𝓉𝒽𝒾𝓈 𝒾𝓈 𝒸𝓊𝓇𝓈𝒾𝓋ℯ 𝓈𝒸𝓇𝒾𝓅𝓉
|Cursive Script
|Bold cursive script
|Bold cursive text.
|𝓽𝓱𝓲𝓼 𝓲𝓼 𝓫𝓸𝓵𝓭 𝓬𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓲𝓿𝓮 𝓼𝓬𝓻𝓲𝓹𝓽
|Cursive Script
|Cursive script w/ alternating bold
|More text mashed up from multiple other styles
|𝓽𝒽𝓲𝓈 𝒾𝓼 𝓬𝓊𝓻𝓈𝓲𝓋𝓮 𝓼𝒸𝓻𝒾𝓹𝓉 𝓌/ 𝓪𝓁𝓽ℯ𝓻𝓃𝓪𝓉𝓲𝓃𝓰 𝓫ℴ𝓵𝒹
|Cursive Script
|Fraktur
|Text that looks gothic / black-letter.
|𝔱𝔥𝔦𝔰 𝔦𝔰 𝔣𝔯𝔞𝔨𝔱𝔲𝔯
|Fraktur / Gothic / Old English
|Bold fraktur
|Bold gothic text.
|𝖙𝖍𝖎𝖘 𝖎𝖘 𝖇𝖔𝖑𝖉 𝖋𝖗𝖆𝖐𝖙𝖚𝖗
|Fraktur / Gothic / Old English
|Alternating Fraktur
|Letters alternate between fraktur and bold fraktur
|𝔱𝖍𝔦𝖘 𝖎𝔰 𝔞𝖑𝔱𝖊𝔯𝖓𝔞𝖙𝔦𝖓𝔤 𝔉𝖗𝔞𝖐𝔱𝖚𝔯
|Fraktur / Gothic / Old English
|Upper Squiggles and Hooks
|Squiggly diacritics decorating the tops of letters
|ťɦỉś ỉś ưƥƥẻɼ Śʠưỉɠɠꞎẻś ảήɗ Ɦơơƙś
|Squiggles and Hooks
|Lower Squiggles and Hooks
|Squiggly diacritic marks on the bottom of each letter
|ƫⱨᶖᶊ ᶖᶊ ᶅǫЩᶒᶉ Ȿɋᶙᶖᶃᶃᶅᶒᶊ ᶏᶇᶁ Ɦ̡ǫǫᶄᶊ
|Squiggles and Hooks
|Alternating Squiggles and Hooks
|Squiggly decorations on the tops and bottoms of letters
|ťⱨỉᶊ ᶖś ảᶅťᶒɼᶇảƫỉᶇɠ Śɋưᶖɠᶃꞎᶒś ảᶇɗ Ɦǫơᶄś
|Squiggles and Hooks
|Short strikethrough
|A short horizontal line crossing out each letter creating a strikethrough effect.
|t̵h̵i̵s̵ ̵i̵s̵ ̵s̵h̵o̵r̵t̵ ̵s̵t̵r̵i̵k̵e̵t̵h̵r̵o̵u̵g̵h̵
|Strikethrough
|Long strikethrough
|A long horizontal line crossing out each letter, creating a strikethrough effect.
|t̶h̶i̶s̶ ̶i̶s̶ ̶l̶o̶n̶g̶ ̶s̶t̶r̶i̶k̶e̶t̶h̶r̶o̶u̶g̶h̶
|Strikethrough
|Underline (double macron)
|A horizontal line underneath each letter, giving the text an underlined effect.
|t͟h͟i͟s͟ ͟i͟s͟ ͟u͟n͟d͟e͟r͟l͟i͟n͟e͟ ͟(͟d͟o͟u͟b͟l͟e͟ ͟m͟a͟c͟r͟o͟n͟)͟
|Underline
|Underline (low line)
|A horizontal line underneath each character, giving text an underlined appearance.
|t̲h̲i̲s̲ ̲i̲s̲ ̲u̲n̲d̲e̲r̲l̲i̲n̲e̲ ̲(̲l̲o̲w̲ ̲l̲i̲n̲e̲)̲
|Underline
|Double underline
|Two horizontal lines underneath each letter, giving the text a double-underlined appearance.
|t̳h̳i̳s̳ ̳i̳s̳ ̳d̳o̳u̳b̳l̳e̳ ̳u̳n̳d̳e̳r̳l̳i̳n̳e̳
|Underline
|Short slash
|A short diagonal line crossing out each letter, creating a crossed out slashthrough effect.
|t̷h̷i̷s̷ ̷i̷s̷ ̷s̷h̷o̷r̷t̷ ̷s̷l̷a̷s̷h̷
|Slashthrough
|Long slash
|A long diagonal line crossing through each letter creating a slashthrough effect.
|t̸h̸i̸s̸ ̸i̸s̸ ̸l̸o̸n̸g̸ ̸s̸l̸a̸s̸h̸
|Slashthrough
|Tilde strikethrough
|A squiggly tilde (~) crossing out each letter, creating a strikethrough effect.
|t̴h̴i̴s̴ ̴i̴s̴ ̴t̴i̴l̴d̴e̴ ̴s̴t̴r̴i̴k̴e̴t̴h̴r̴o̴u̴g̴h̴
|Strikethrough
|Upside down
|Text flipped upside-down.
|uʍop ǝpısdn sı sıɥʇ
|Upside-down
|Large Cherokee Letterlike
|Large letters generated with the Cherokee Unicode block.
|ᎢᎻᏆᏚ ᏆᏚ ᏞᎪᎡᏀᎬ ᏟᎻᎬᎡᎾᏦᎬᎬ ᏞᎬᎢᎢᎬᎡᏞᏆᏦᎬ
|Cherokee Letterlike
|Small Cherokee Letterlike
|Small letters generated with the Cherokee Unicode block.
|ꭲꮋꮖꮪ ꮖꮪ ꮪꮇꭺꮮꮮ ꮯꮋꭼꭱꮎꮶꭼꭼ ꮮꭼꭲꭲꭼꭱꮮꮖꮶꭼ
|Cherokee Letterlike
|Cherokee Letterlike Title Case
|A mix of large and small Cherokee letters, mapping to uppercase and lowercase.
|ꭲꮋꮖꮪ ꮖꮪ ꮯꮋꭼꭱꮎꮶꭼꭼ Ꮮꭼꭲꭲꭼꭱꮮꮖꮶꭼ Ꭲꮖꭲꮮꭼ Ꮯꭺꮪꭼ
|Cherokee Letterlike
|Fullwidth
|Wide text characters.
|ｔｈｉｓ ｉｓ ｆｕｌｌｗｉｄｔｈ
|Fullwidth / Vaporwave
|Vaporwave (Λ & Ξ replacement)
|Wide text characters with stylized "A" and "E" for a vaporwave aesthetic.
|ｔｈｉｓ ｉｓ ｖａｐｏｒｗａｖｅ （Λ ＆ Ξ ｒｅｐｌａｃｅｍｅｎｔ）
|Fullwidth / Vaporwave
|Vaporwave (▲ & ▼ replacement)
|Wide text characters with stylized "A" and "V" for a vaporwave aesthetic.
|ｔｈｉｓ ｉｓ ｖａｐｏｒｗａｖｅ （▲ ＆ ▼ ｒｅｐｌａｃｅｍｅｎｔ）
|Fullwidth / Vaporwave
|Vaporwave (Σ & ♢ replacement)
|Wide text characters with stylized "E" and "O" for a vaporwave aesthetic.
|ｔｈｉｓ ｉｓ ｖａｐｏｒｗａｖｅ （Σ ＆ ♢ ｒｅｐｌａｃｅｍｅｎｔ）
|Fullwidth / Vaporwave
|Small caps (compatible 'F')
|Small capitalized letters using an "F" that looks a little strange but is rendered across a large variety of devices.
|ᴛʜɪs ɪs sᴍᴀʟʟ ᴄᴀᴘs (ᴄᴏᴍᴘᴀᴛɪʙʟᴇ 'F')
|Small Caps
|Small caps (pretty 'F')
|Small uppercase letters, using a "F" that looks nice.
|ᴛʜɪs ɪs sᴍᴀʟʟ ᴄᴀᴘs (ᴘʀᴇᴛᴛʏ 'F')
|Small Caps
|Superscript
|Small text elevated above the area where text normally appears.
|ᵗʰᶦˢ ᶦˢ ˢᵘᵖᵉʳˢᶜʳᶦᵖᵗ
|Tiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)
|Subscript
|Small text descending below the area where text normally appears.
|ₜₕᵢₛ ᵢₛ ₛᵤbₛcᵣᵢₚₜ
|Tiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)
|Mini-me
|Small letters on top of larger letters.
|tͭhͪiͥs iͥs mͫiͥniͥ-mͫeͤ
|Mini-me / Stacked Text
|Mini stacked
|Small letters stacked on top of large letters.
|iͭsͪᶦ�ˢ sͫtͥaⁿcͥked
|Mini-me / Stacked Text
|Mini superscript
|Small letters descending below the normal text line.
|ͭ ͪ ͥs ͥs ͫ ͥn ͥ s ͧp ͤ ͬs ͨ ͬ ͥp ͭ
|Mini-me / Stacked Text
|Supersub Combo 1
|Alternating subscript and subscript characters.
|ₜʰᵢˢ ᶦₛ ₛᵘₚᵉᵣˢᵤᵇ ᶜₒᵐbᵒ ¹
|Tiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)
|Supersub Combo 2
|Alternating superscript, subscript, and normal baseline characters
|tʰiₛ ᶦs sᵘpₑrˢub ᶜoₘbᵒ 2
|Tiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)
|Bubble text
|Normal sized bubbles circling around each letter.
|ⓣⓗⓘⓢ ⓘⓢ ⓑⓤⓑⓑⓛⓔ ⓣⓔⓧⓣ
|Bubble Text
|Black bubble text
|Dark bubbles around each letter.
|🅣🅗🅘🅢 🅘🅢 🅑🅛🅐🅒🅚 🅑🅤🅑🅑🅛🅔 🅣🅔🅧🅣
|Bubble Text
|Square
|A square box around each letter.
|🅃🄷🄸🅂 🄸🅂 🅂🅀🅄🄰🅁🄴
|Square Text
|Black square
|An inverted black square box around each letter.
|🆃🅷🅸🆂 🅸🆂 🅱🅻🅰🅲🅺 🆂🆀🆄🅰🆁🅴
|Square Text
|Alternating Bubble
|A text style comprised of both black and white enclosed circle letter
|🅣ⓗ🅘ⓢ ⓘ🅢 🅐ⓛ🅣ⓔ🅡ⓝ🅐ⓣ🅘ⓝ🅖 🅑ⓤ🅑ⓑ🅛ⓔ
|Bubble Text
|Alternating Square
|Alternating black and white square letters
|🆃🄷🅸🅂 🄸🆂 🅰🄻🆃🄴🆁🄽🅰🅃🅸🄽🅶 🆂🅀🆄🄰🆁🄴
|Square Text
|White Shapes
|A mix of white bubble and square text styles
|ⓣ🄷ⓘ🅂 🄸ⓢ ⓦ🄷ⓘ🅃ⓔ Ⓢ🄷ⓐ🄿ⓔ🅂
|Ransom Note Text
|Black Shapes
|A mix of black bubble and square text styles
|🅣🅷🅘🆂 🅸🅢 🅑🅻🅐🅲🅚 🅢🅷🅐🅿🅔🆂
|Ransom Note Text
|Ransom Bubble & Squares
|A mix of all bubble and square text generator styles
|ⓣ🅷🄸🅢 🅸ⓢ ⓡⓐ🅽🆂🅾ⓜ 🅑🆄ⓑ🅑🅛ⓔ & 🅂🆀🅤🅐🅡🅴🅂
|Ransom Note Text
|Ransom Subtle
|A subtle mix of various text generator styles
|𝘵𝗵𝗶𝐬 𝒊𝙨 𝘳𝗮𝗻𝒔𝙤𝗺 𝑺𝐮𝒃𝒕𝒍𝗲
|Ransom Note Text
|Ransom Kitchen Soup 1
|Super amped up ransom letter text generator
|𝘁ℎ𝒊𝒔 🄸𝔰 𝒓𝖆𝒏𝒔𝐨𝗺 𝑲𝖎𝒕𝕔𝚑𝖊𝙣 𝕾𝕠𝘶𝐩 𝟭
|Ransom Note Text
|Ransom Kitchen Soup 2
|Another super amped up ransom letter text generator
|𝓽🅷𝖎ⓢ 𝔦𝙨 𝗿𝔞𝓷𝔰🅾𝐦 𝐊🅸ⓣ𝘤𝕙𝖊𝓃 𝐒𝐨𝙪𝓹 ②
|Ransom Note Text
|FontMash 1
|Text mashed up from multiple other styles
|𝑡𝐡𝙞𝖘 𝐢𝕤 𝙛𝓸𝑛𝚝𝐌𝒶𝘴𝓱 1
|Ransom Note Text
|FontMash 2
|More text mashed up from multiple different styles
|𝓽𝙝𝑖𝑠 𝙞𝙨 𝔣𝒐𝘯𝘵𝓜𝒂𝕤𝐡 2
|Ransom Note Text
|Cuniform
|Text resembling ancient cuniform and other related languages (ie Old Persian)
|𒈦𒀂𒐕𒔼 𒐕𒔼 𐏓𒑚𒐖𒐕𐎣𒆸𒇲𐎠
|Ancient Cuneiform
|Vai Letterlike
|Uses characters from the Vai syllabary
|ꖡꖾꕯꕷ ꕯꕷ ꘜꗇꕯ Ꝇꗍꖡꖡꗍ𐝥Ꝇꕯꗣꗍ
|Vai Letterlike
|Bamum Letterlike
|Latin looking text characters based on the Bamum Unicode block
|𖢧𖦙𖥣𖨚 𖥣𖨚 𖧳𖧥𖢑ꚶ𖢑 ꛚ𖠢𖢧𖢧𖠢𖦪ꛚ𖥣𖢉𖠢
|Bamum
|Canadian Aboriginal Letterlike 1
|Text generator using Unified Canadian Aboriginal Syllabic characters
|ᐪᕼᓵᔑ ᓵᔑ ᐸᗅᐱᗅᐅᓵᗅᐱ ᗅᑲᗝᖇᓵᘜᓵᐱᗅᖶ ᖶᗕᐪᐪᗕᖇᖶᓵᖾᗕ 1
|Canadian Aboriginal
|Canadian Aboriginal Letterlike 2
|Variant of text generator using Unified Canadian Aboriginal Syllabic characters
|ᘕᖺᑊᔕ ᑊᔕ ᑕᗩᘯᗩᗞᑊᗩᘯ ᗩᗷᗜᖇᑊᕋᑊᘯᗩᘂ ᘂᕮᘕᘕᕮᖇᘂᑊᕙᕮ 2
|Canadian Aboriginal
|Canadian Aboriginal Letterlike 3
|Another variant of text generator using Unified Canadian Aboriginal Syllabic characters
|ᐩᘵᒑᔥ ᒑᔥ ᕳᕱᘉᕱᕲᒑᕱᘉ ᕱᙖᘓᖆᒑᙍᒑᘉᕱᔈ ᔈᗴᐩᐩᗴᖆᔈᒑᔦᗴ 3
|Canadian Aboriginal
|Small Canadian Aboriginal Letterlike
|Smaller letters made using Unified Canadian Aboriginal Syllabic characters
|ᐩᑋᑊᔆ ᑊᔆ ᔆᔿᐞᒻᒻ ᑦᐞᐢᐞᒄᑊᐞᐢ ᐞᒃᐤᔇᑊᕐᑊᐢᐞᒻ ᒻᕪᐩᐩᕪᔇᒻᑊᐟᕪ
|Canadian Aboriginal
|Canadian Aboriginal Letterlike Tile Case
|Title case letters made using Unified Canadian Aboriginal Syllabic characters
|ᐩᑋᑊᔆ ᑊᔆ ᑦᐞᐢᐞᒄᑊᐞᐢ ᗅᒃᐤᔇᑊᕐᑊᐢᐞᒻ ᖶᕪᐩᐩᕪᔇᒻᑊᐟᕪ ᘕᑊᒻᕪ ᐸᐞᔆᕪ
|Canadian Aboriginal
|Parenthesis
|Parentheses around each letter.
|⒯⒣⒤⒮ ⒤⒮ ⒫⒜⒭⒠⒩⒯⒣⒠⒮⒤⒮
|Bubble Text
|Big bubbles
|Large bubbles around each letter.
|t⃝h⃝i⃝s⃝ i⃝s⃝ b⃝i⃝g⃝ b⃝u⃝b⃝b⃝l⃝e⃝s⃝
|Bubble Text
|Keycap bubbles
|Square shaped bubbles around each letter, causing each character to look like a key on a computer keyboard.
|t⃣h⃣i⃣s⃣ i⃣s⃣ k⃣e⃣y⃣c⃣a⃣p⃣ b⃣u⃣b⃣b⃣l⃣e⃣s⃣
|Bubble Text
|CJK Letterlike 1
|Latin looking letters made from CJK characters
|匕卄工ち 工ち 匚丿ㄑ ㄥモ匕匕モ尺ㄥ工ㄑモ 丨
|East Asian Letterlike
|CJK Letterlike 2
|More latin looking letters made from CJK characters
|十卅エ丂 エ丂 匸丁片 乚㠪十十㠪尺�乚エ片㠪 己
|East Asian Letterlike
|CJK Letterlike 3
|Even more Latin-looking-letters made from CJK characters
|丁廾工丂 工丂 亡亅ズ し乇丁丁乇尺し工ズ乇 ヨ
|East Asian Letterlike
|CJK Letterlike Combo
|Randomized combinations of various CJK text generators
|十廾エ丂 エち 亡亅片 しモ丁十㠪尺ㄥ工ㄑ乇 亡口从も口
|East Asian Letterlike
|CJK Letterlike and Fullwidth
|CJK characters combined with fullwidth characters
|十ｔ卄ｈ工ｉちｓ 工ｉ丂ｓ 匚ｃ亅ＪズＫ しＬ㠪ｅ匕ｔ匕ｔモｅ尺ｒ乚ｌエｉズｋモｅ 刄ａ刀ｎ刀ｄ 下Ｆしｕしｌしｌ丗ｗエｉ冂ｄ丁ｔ廾ｈ
|East Asian Letterlike
|Under-arrow
|A horizontal arrow pointing to the right, underneath each letter, creating an unusual underline effect.
|t͢h͢i͢s͢ ͢i͢s͢ ͢u͢n͢d͢e͢r͢-͢a͢r͢r͢o͢w͢
|Underline
|Under-seagull
|A symbol that looks like a bird placed underneath each letter.
|t̼h̼i̼s̼ ̼i̼s̼ ̼u̼n̼d̼e̼r̼-̼s̼e̼a̼g̼u̼l̼l̼
|Underline
|Under-asterisk
|An asterisk (*) underneath each letter.
|t͙h͙i͙s͙ ͙i͙s͙ ͙u͙n͙d͙e͙r͙-͙a͙s͙t͙e͙r͙i͙s͙k͙
|Underline
|Lightning above
|A symbol that looks like lightening above each letter.
|t͛h͛i͛s͛ ͛i͛s͛ ͛l͛i͛g͛h͛t͛n͛i͛n͛g͛ ͛a͛b͛o͛v͛e͛
|Lightning
|More lightning
|Multiple lightening bolts above each text character.
|t͛͛͛h͛͛͛i͛͛͛s͛͛͛ ͛͛͛i͛͛͛s͛͛͛ ͛͛͛m͛͛͛o͛͛͛r͛͛͛e͛͛͛ ͛͛͛l͛͛͛i͛͛͛g͛͛͛h͛͛͛t͛͛͛n͛͛͛i͛͛͛n͛͛͛g͛͛͛
|Lightning
|Smiley above
|A smiley face above each letter.
|t̐̈h̐̈i̐̈s̐̈ ̐̈i̐̈s̐̈ ̐̈s̐̈m̐̈i̐̈l̐̈e̐̈y̐̈ ̐̈a̐̈b̐̈o̐̈v̐̈e̐̈
|Faces
|Frown above
|A frowny face above each letter.
|t̑̇̈h̑̇̈ȋ̇̈s̑̇̈ ̑̇̈ȋ̇̈s̑̇̈ ̑̇̈f̑̇̈ȓ̇̈o�̑̇̈w̑̇̈n̑̇̈ ̑̇̈ȃ̇̈b̑̇̈ȏ̇̈v̑̇̈ȇ̇̈
|Faces
|Diamonds
|A diamond shape around each letter.
|t⃟h⃟i⃟s⃟ i⃟s⃟ d⃟i⃟a⃟m⃟o⃟n⃟d⃟s⃟
|Diamonds
|Do not enter
|Letters with the "do not" symbol around them.
|t⃠h⃠i⃠s⃠ i⃠s⃠ d⃠o⃠ n⃠o⃠t⃠ e⃠n⃠t⃠e⃠r⃠
|Do Not Enter
|Clapback
|Clapping emoji between each word.
|this👏 is👏 clapback
|Clapback
|Clapback (light)
|Light skinned clapping emoji between each word.
|this👏🏻 is👏🏻 clapback👏🏻 (light)
|Clapback
|Clapback (medium light)
|Medium-light skinned clapping emoji between each word.
|this👏🏼 is👏🏼 clapback👏🏼 (medium👏🏼 light)
|Clapback
|Clapback (medium)
|Medium skinned clapping emoji between each word.
|this👏🏽 is👏🏽 clapback👏🏽 (medium)
|Clapback
|Clapback (medium dark)
|Medium-dark skinned clapping emoji between each word.
|this👏🏾 is👏🏾 clapback👏🏾 (medium👏🏾 dark)
|Clapback
|Clapback (dark)
|Dark skinned clapping emoji between each word.
|this👏🏿 is👏🏿 clapback👏🏿 (dark)
|Clapback
|Clapback (rainbow)
|Clapping emojis of various skin tones between each word.
|this👏🏻 is👏🏼 clapback👏🏽 (rainbow)
|Clapback
|Rainbow hearts
|Multi-colored hearts between each word.
|this❤️is🧡rainbow💛hearts
|Hearts
|Rainbow hearts (no red)
|Multi-colored hearts (excluding red) between each word.
|this🧡is💛rainbow💚hearts💙(no💜red)
|Hearts
|Red hearts
|Red hearts between each word.
|this❤️is❤️red❤️hearts
|Hearts
|Orange hearts
|Orange hearts between each word.
|this🧡is🧡orange🧡hearts
|Hearts
|Yellow hearts
|Yellow hearts between each word.
|this💛is💛yellow💛hearts
|Hearts
|Green hearts
|Green hearts between each word.
|this💚is💚green💚hearts
|Hearts
|Blue hearts
|Blue hearts between each word.
|this💙is💙blue💙hearts
|Hearts
|Purple hearts
|Purple hearts between each word.
|this💜is💜purple💜hearts
|Hearts
|Air quotes
|Air quote symbols surrounding each word.
|✌️this✌️ ✌️is✌️ ✌️air✌️ ✌️quotes✌️
|Air Quotes
|Classified
|Completely blacked out text that looks similar to classified documents.
|████ ██ ██████████
|Classified
|Unstyle
|A utility to remove all styling from styled text.
|this is unstyle
|Unstyle
|Force line break (works w/ Instagram)
|Line breaks that won’t be removed when pasted into Instagram.
|this is force line break (works w/ Instagram)
|Line Break Tool
|Tabbed paragraph
|Indented text.
| this is tabbed paragraph
|Line Break Tool
|Double tabbed
|Deeply indented text.
| this is double tabbed
|Line Break Tool
|Pilcrow line break (paragraph symbol)
|The paragraph symbol pasted between each line.
|this is pilcrow line break (paragraph symbol)
|Line Break Tool
|Section symbol line break
|The section symbol pasted between each line.
|this is section symbol line break
|Line Break Tool
