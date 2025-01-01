Bold (serif) Bold text with a serif font style. 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐝 (𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐟) Bold / Italic

Italic (serif) Italicized text with a serif font style. 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑖𝑠 𝑖𝑡𝑎𝑙𝑖𝑐 (𝑠𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑓) Bold / Italic

Bold / italic (serif) Bolded and italicized text with a serif font style. 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒊𝒔 𝒃𝒐𝒍𝒅 / 𝒊𝒕𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒄 (𝒔𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒇) Bold / Italic

Bold (sans) Bold text rendered with a sans-serif font. 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝗯𝗼𝗹𝗱 (𝘀𝗮𝗻𝘀) Bold / Italic

Italic (sans) Italics rendered with a sans-serif font. 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘤 (𝘴𝘢𝘯𝘴) Bold / Italic

Bold / italic (sans) Bold and italicized text using a sans-serif font. 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙞𝙨 𝙗𝙤𝙡𝙙 / 𝙞𝙩𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙘 (𝙨𝙖𝙣𝙨) Bold / Italic

Bold w/ Alternating Italic Bold characters that alternate between italics 𝙩𝒉𝙞𝒔 𝒊𝙨 𝙗𝒐𝙡𝒅 𝒘/ 𝘼𝒍𝙩𝒆𝙧𝒏𝙖𝒕𝙞𝒏𝙜 𝙄𝒕𝙖𝒍𝙞𝒄 Bold / Italic

Italic Switch Serifs More text mashed up from multiple other styles 𝘵ℎ𝘪𝑠 𝑖𝘴 𝘪𝑡𝘢𝑙𝘪𝑐 𝑆𝘸𝑖𝘵𝑐𝘩 𝘚𝑒𝘳𝑖𝘧𝑠 Bold / Italic

Alternating Bold Alternating string of bold and non-bold text t𝐡i𝐬 𝐢s a𝐥t𝐞r𝐧a𝐭i𝐧g B𝐨l𝐝 Bold / Italic

Alternating Italic Text alternates between italicized and non-italicized text tℎi𝑠 𝑖s a𝑙t𝑒r𝑛a𝑡i𝑛g I𝑡a𝑙i𝑐 Bold / Italic

Weird Double-Struck Weirdly styled outlined text letters that look sort of like double-struck ╬ꖲⅈ𝕤 ⅈ𝕤 ꖿⅇⅈℾⅆ ⅅ☉⋓ᲇǁⅇ-ꗟ╬ℾ⋓⋐Ԟ Double-struck (Outline)

Alternating Weirdness Double-Struck Alternating between normal and not-so-normal double-struck text ╬𝕙ⅈ𝕤 𝕚𝕤 ⋒𝕝╬𝕖ℾ𝕟⋒𝕥ⅈ𝕟𓉛 ꔞ𝕖ⅈ𝕣ⅆ𝕟ⅇ𝕤𝕤 ⅅ𝕠⋓𝕓ǁ𝕖-𝕊╬𝕣⋓𝕔Ԟ Double-struck (Outline)

Monospace Typewriter styled monospaced text. 𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚜 𝚒𝚜 𝚖𝚘𝚗𝚘𝚜𝚙𝚊𝚌𝚎 Monospace

Sans Serif A smooth minimal text style without serifs. 𝗍𝗁𝗂𝗌 𝗂𝗌 𝗌𝖺𝗇𝗌 𝖲𝖾𝗋𝗂𝖿 Sans Serif

Cursive script Cursive text that looks similar to handwriting or calligraphy. 𝓉𝒽𝒾𝓈 𝒾𝓈 𝒸𝓊𝓇𝓈𝒾𝓋ℯ 𝓈𝒸𝓇𝒾𝓅𝓉 Cursive Script

Bold cursive script Bold cursive text. 𝓽𝓱𝓲𝓼 𝓲𝓼 𝓫𝓸𝓵𝓭 𝓬𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓲𝓿𝓮 𝓼𝓬𝓻𝓲𝓹𝓽 Cursive Script

Cursive script w/ alternating bold More text mashed up from multiple other styles 𝓽𝒽𝓲𝓈 𝒾𝓼 𝓬𝓊𝓻𝓈𝓲𝓋𝓮 𝓼𝒸𝓻𝒾𝓹𝓉 𝓌/ 𝓪𝓁𝓽ℯ𝓻𝓃𝓪𝓉𝓲𝓃𝓰 𝓫ℴ𝓵𝒹 Cursive Script

Alternating Fraktur Letters alternate between fraktur and bold fraktur 𝔱𝖍𝔦𝖘 𝖎𝔰 𝔞𝖑𝔱𝖊𝔯𝖓𝔞𝖙𝔦𝖓𝔤 𝔉𝖗𝔞𝖐𝔱𝖚𝔯 Fraktur / Gothic / Old English

Upper Squiggles and Hooks Squiggly diacritics decorating the tops of letters ťɦỉś ỉś ưƥƥẻɼ Śʠưỉɠɠꞎẻś ảήɗ Ɦơơƙś Squiggles and Hooks

Lower Squiggles and Hooks Squiggly diacritic marks on the bottom of each letter ƫⱨᶖᶊ ᶖᶊ ᶅǫЩᶒᶉ Ȿɋᶙᶖᶃᶃᶅᶒᶊ ᶏᶇᶁ Ɦ̡ǫǫᶄᶊ Squiggles and Hooks

Alternating Squiggles and Hooks Squiggly decorations on the tops and bottoms of letters ťⱨỉᶊ ᶖś ảᶅťᶒɼᶇảƫỉᶇɠ Śɋưᶖɠᶃꞎᶒś ảᶇɗ Ɦǫơᶄś Squiggles and Hooks

Short strikethrough A short horizontal line crossing out each letter creating a strikethrough effect. t̵h̵i̵s̵ ̵i̵s̵ ̵s̵h̵o̵r̵t̵ ̵s̵t̵r̵i̵k̵e̵t̵h̵r̵o̵u̵g̵h̵ Strikethrough

Long strikethrough A long horizontal line crossing out each letter, creating a strikethrough effect. t̶h̶i̶s̶ ̶i̶s̶ ̶l̶o̶n̶g̶ ̶s̶t̶r̶i̶k̶e̶t̶h̶r̶o̶u̶g̶h̶ Strikethrough

Underline (double macron) A horizontal line underneath each letter, giving the text an underlined effect. t͟h͟i͟s͟ ͟i͟s͟ ͟u͟n͟d͟e͟r͟l͟i͟n͟e͟ ͟(͟d͟o͟u͟b͟l͟e͟ ͟m͟a͟c͟r͟o͟n͟)͟ Underline

Underline (low line) A horizontal line underneath each character, giving text an underlined appearance. t̲h̲i̲s̲ ̲i̲s̲ ̲u̲n̲d̲e̲r̲l̲i̲n̲e̲ ̲(̲l̲o̲w̲ ̲l̲i̲n̲e̲)̲ Underline

Double underline Two horizontal lines underneath each letter, giving the text a double-underlined appearance. t̳h̳i̳s̳ ̳i̳s̳ ̳d̳o̳u̳b̳l̳e̳ ̳u̳n̳d̳e̳r̳l̳i̳n̳e̳ Underline

Short slash A short diagonal line crossing out each letter, creating a crossed out slashthrough effect. t̷h̷i̷s̷ ̷i̷s̷ ̷s̷h̷o̷r̷t̷ ̷s̷l̷a̷s̷h̷ Slashthrough

Long slash A long diagonal line crossing through each letter creating a slashthrough effect. t̸h̸i̸s̸ ̸i̸s̸ ̸l̸o̸n̸g̸ ̸s̸l̸a̸s̸h̸ Slashthrough

Tilde strikethrough A squiggly tilde (~) crossing out each letter, creating a strikethrough effect. t̴h̴i̴s̴ ̴i̴s̴ ̴t̴i̴l̴d̴e̴ ̴s̴t̴r̴i̴k̴e̴t̴h̴r̴o̴u̴g̴h̴ Strikethrough

Upside down Text flipped upside-down. uʍop ǝpısdn sı sıɥʇ Upside-down

Large Cherokee Letterlike Large letters generated with the Cherokee Unicode block. ᎢᎻᏆᏚ ᏆᏚ ᏞᎪᎡᏀᎬ ᏟᎻᎬᎡᎾᏦᎬᎬ ᏞᎬᎢᎢᎬᎡᏞᏆᏦᎬ Cherokee Letterlike

Small Cherokee Letterlike Small letters generated with the Cherokee Unicode block. ꭲꮋꮖꮪ ꮖꮪ ꮪꮇꭺꮮꮮ ꮯꮋꭼꭱꮎꮶꭼꭼ ꮮꭼꭲꭲꭼꭱꮮꮖꮶꭼ Cherokee Letterlike

Cherokee Letterlike Title Case A mix of large and small Cherokee letters, mapping to uppercase and lowercase. ꭲꮋꮖꮪ ꮖꮪ ꮯꮋꭼꭱꮎꮶꭼꭼ Ꮮꭼꭲꭲꭼꭱꮮꮖꮶꭼ Ꭲꮖꭲꮮꭼ Ꮯꭺꮪꭼ Cherokee Letterlike

Fullwidth Wide text characters. ｔｈｉｓ ｉｓ ｆｕｌｌｗｉｄｔｈ Fullwidth / Vaporwave

Vaporwave ( Λ & Ξ replacement) Wide text characters with stylized "A" and "E" for a vaporwave aesthetic. ｔｈｉｓ ｉｓ ｖａｐｏｒｗａｖｅ （Λ ＆ Ξ ｒｅｐｌａｃｅｍｅｎｔ） Fullwidth / Vaporwave

Small caps (compatible 'F') Small capitalized letters using an "F" that looks a little strange but is rendered across a large variety of devices. ᴛʜɪs ɪs sᴍᴀʟʟ ᴄᴀᴘs (ᴄᴏᴍᴘᴀᴛɪʙʟᴇ 'F') Small Caps

Small caps (pretty 'F') Small uppercase letters, using a "F" that looks nice. ᴛʜɪs ɪs sᴍᴀʟʟ ᴄᴀᴘs (ᴘʀᴇᴛᴛʏ 'F') Small Caps

Superscript Small text elevated above the area where text normally appears. ᵗʰᶦˢ ᶦˢ ˢᵘᵖᵉʳˢᶜʳᶦᵖᵗ Tiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)

Subscript Small text descending below the area where text normally appears. ₜₕᵢₛ ᵢₛ ₛᵤbₛcᵣᵢₚₜ Tiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)

Mini stacked Small letters stacked on top of large letters. iͭsͪᶦ�ˢ sͫtͥaⁿcͥked Mini-me / Stacked Text

Mini superscript Small letters descending below the normal text line. ͭ ͪ ͥs ͥs ͫ ͥn ͥ s ͧp ͤ ͬs ͨ ͬ ͥp ͭ Mini-me / Stacked Text

Supersub Combo 2 Alternating superscript, subscript, and normal baseline characters tʰiₛ ᶦs sᵘpₑrˢub ᶜoₘbᵒ 2 Tiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)

Bubble text Normal sized bubbles circling around each letter. ⓣⓗⓘⓢ ⓘⓢ ⓑⓤⓑⓑⓛⓔ ⓣⓔⓧⓣ Bubble Text

Black bubble text Dark bubbles around each letter. 🅣🅗🅘🅢 🅘🅢 🅑🅛🅐🅒🅚 🅑🅤🅑🅑🅛🅔 🅣🅔🅧🅣 Bubble Text

Square A square box around each letter. 🅃🄷🄸🅂 🄸🅂 🅂🅀🅄🄰🅁🄴 Square Text

Black square An inverted black square box around each letter. 🆃🅷🅸🆂 🅸🆂 🅱🅻🅰🅲🅺 🆂🆀🆄🅰🆁🅴 Square Text

Alternating Bubble A text style comprised of both black and white enclosed circle letter 🅣ⓗ🅘ⓢ ⓘ🅢 🅐ⓛ🅣ⓔ🅡ⓝ🅐ⓣ🅘ⓝ🅖 🅑ⓤ🅑ⓑ🅛ⓔ Bubble Text

Alternating Square Alternating black and white square letters 🆃🄷🅸🅂 🄸🆂 🅰🄻🆃🄴🆁🄽🅰🅃🅸🄽🅶 🆂🅀🆄🄰🆁🄴 Square Text

White Shapes A mix of white bubble and square text styles ⓣ🄷ⓘ🅂 🄸ⓢ ⓦ🄷ⓘ🅃ⓔ Ⓢ🄷ⓐ🄿ⓔ🅂 Ransom Note Text

Black Shapes A mix of black bubble and square text styles 🅣🅷🅘🆂 🅸🅢 🅑🅻🅐🅲🅚 🅢🅷🅐🅿🅔🆂 Ransom Note Text

Ransom Bubble & Squares A mix of all bubble and square text generator styles ⓣ🅷🄸🅢 🅸ⓢ ⓡⓐ🅽🆂🅾ⓜ 🅑🆄ⓑ🅑🅛ⓔ & 🅂🆀🅤🅐🅡🅴🅂 Ransom Note Text

Ransom Subtle A subtle mix of various text generator styles 𝘵𝗵𝗶𝐬 𝒊𝙨 𝘳𝗮𝗻𝒔𝙤𝗺 𝑺𝐮𝒃𝒕𝒍𝗲 Ransom Note Text

Ransom Kitchen Soup 1 Super amped up ransom letter text generator 𝘁ℎ𝒊𝒔 🄸𝔰 𝒓𝖆𝒏𝒔𝐨𝗺 𝑲𝖎𝒕𝕔𝚑𝖊𝙣 𝕾𝕠𝘶𝐩 𝟭 Ransom Note Text

Ransom Kitchen Soup 2 Another super amped up ransom letter text generator 𝓽🅷𝖎ⓢ 𝔦𝙨 𝗿𝔞𝓷𝔰🅾𝐦 𝐊🅸ⓣ𝘤𝕙𝖊𝓃 𝐒𝐨𝙪𝓹 ② Ransom Note Text

FontMash 1 Text mashed up from multiple other styles 𝑡𝐡𝙞𝖘 𝐢𝕤 𝙛𝓸𝑛𝚝𝐌𝒶𝘴𝓱 1 Ransom Note Text

FontMash 2 More text mashed up from multiple different styles 𝓽𝙝𝑖𝑠 𝙞𝙨 𝔣𝒐𝘯𝘵𝓜𝒂𝕤𝐡 2 Ransom Note Text

Cuniform Text resembling ancient cuniform and other related languages (ie Old Persian) 𒈦𒀂𒐕𒔼 𒐕𒔼 𐏓𒑚𒐖𒐕𐎣𒆸𒇲𐎠 Ancient Cuneiform

Vai Letterlike Uses characters from the Vai syllabary ꖡꖾꕯꕷ ꕯꕷ ꘜꗇꕯ Ꝇꗍꖡꖡꗍ𐝥Ꝇꕯꗣꗍ Vai Letterlike

Bamum Letterlike Latin looking text characters based on the Bamum Unicode block 𖢧𖦙𖥣𖨚 𖥣𖨚 𖧳𖧥𖢑ꚶ𖢑 ꛚ𖠢𖢧𖢧𖠢𖦪ꛚ𖥣𖢉𖠢 Bamum

Canadian Aboriginal Letterlike 1 Text generator using Unified Canadian Aboriginal Syllabic characters ᐪᕼᓵᔑ ᓵᔑ ᐸᗅᐱᗅᐅᓵᗅᐱ ᗅᑲᗝᖇᓵᘜᓵᐱᗅᖶ ᖶᗕᐪᐪᗕᖇᖶᓵᖾᗕ 1 Canadian Aboriginal

Canadian Aboriginal Letterlike 2 Variant of text generator using Unified Canadian Aboriginal Syllabic characters ᘕᖺᑊᔕ ᑊᔕ ᑕᗩᘯᗩᗞᑊᗩᘯ ᗩᗷᗜᖇᑊᕋᑊᘯᗩᘂ ᘂᕮᘕᘕᕮᖇᘂᑊᕙᕮ 2 Canadian Aboriginal

Canadian Aboriginal Letterlike 3 Another variant of text generator using Unified Canadian Aboriginal Syllabic characters ᐩᘵᒑᔥ ᒑᔥ ᕳᕱᘉᕱᕲᒑᕱᘉ ᕱᙖᘓᖆᒑᙍᒑᘉᕱᔈ ᔈᗴᐩᐩᗴᖆᔈᒑᔦᗴ 3 Canadian Aboriginal

Small Canadian Aboriginal Letterlike Smaller letters made using Unified Canadian Aboriginal Syllabic characters ᐩᑋᑊᔆ ᑊᔆ ᔆᔿᐞᒻᒻ ᑦᐞᐢᐞᒄᑊᐞᐢ ᐞᒃᐤᔇᑊᕐᑊᐢᐞᒻ ᒻᕪᐩᐩᕪᔇᒻᑊᐟᕪ Canadian Aboriginal

Canadian Aboriginal Letterlike Tile Case Title case letters made using Unified Canadian Aboriginal Syllabic characters ᐩᑋᑊᔆ ᑊᔆ ᑦᐞᐢᐞᒄᑊᐞᐢ ᗅᒃᐤᔇᑊᕐᑊᐢᐞᒻ ᖶᕪᐩᐩᕪᔇᒻᑊᐟᕪ ᘕᑊᒻᕪ ᐸᐞᔆᕪ Canadian Aboriginal

Parenthesis Parentheses around each letter. ⒯⒣⒤⒮ ⒤⒮ ⒫⒜⒭⒠⒩⒯⒣⒠⒮⒤⒮ Bubble Text

Big bubbles Large bubbles around each letter. t⃝h⃝i⃝s⃝ i⃝s⃝ b⃝i⃝g⃝ b⃝u⃝b⃝b⃝l⃝e⃝s⃝ Bubble Text

Keycap bubbles Square shaped bubbles around each letter, causing each character to look like a key on a computer keyboard. t⃣h⃣i⃣s⃣ i⃣s⃣ k⃣e⃣y⃣c⃣a⃣p⃣ b⃣u⃣b⃣b⃣l⃣e⃣s⃣ Bubble Text

CJK Letterlike 1 Latin looking letters made from CJK characters 匕卄工ち 工ち 匚丿ㄑ ㄥモ匕匕モ尺ㄥ工ㄑモ 丨 East Asian Letterlike

CJK Letterlike 2 More latin looking letters made from CJK characters 十卅エ丂 エ丂 匸丁片 乚㠪十十㠪尺�乚エ片㠪 己 East Asian Letterlike

CJK Letterlike 3 Even more Latin-looking-letters made from CJK characters 丁廾工丂 工丂 亡亅ズ し乇丁丁乇尺し工ズ乇 ヨ East Asian Letterlike

CJK Letterlike Combo Randomized combinations of various CJK text generators 十廾エ丂 エち 亡亅片 しモ丁十㠪尺ㄥ工ㄑ乇 亡口从も口 East Asian Letterlike

CJK Letterlike and Fullwidth CJK characters combined with fullwidth characters 十ｔ卄ｈ工ｉちｓ 工ｉ丂ｓ 匚ｃ亅ＪズＫ しＬ㠪ｅ匕ｔ匕ｔモｅ尺ｒ乚ｌエｉズｋモｅ 刄ａ刀ｎ刀ｄ 下Ｆしｕしｌしｌ丗ｗエｉ冂ｄ丁ｔ廾ｈ East Asian Letterlike

Under-arrow A horizontal arrow pointing to the right, underneath each letter, creating an unusual underline effect. t͢h͢i͢s͢ ͢i͢s͢ ͢u͢n͢d͢e͢r͢-͢a͢r͢r͢o͢w͢ Underline

Under-seagull A symbol that looks like a bird placed underneath each letter. t̼h̼i̼s̼ ̼i̼s̼ ̼u̼n̼d̼e̼r̼-̼s̼e̼a̼g̼u̼l̼l̼ Underline

Under-asterisk An asterisk (*) underneath each letter. t͙h͙i͙s͙ ͙i͙s͙ ͙u͙n͙d͙e͙r͙-͙a͙s͙t͙e͙r͙i͙s͙k͙ Underline

Lightning above A symbol that looks like lightening above each letter. t͛h͛i͛s͛ ͛i͛s͛ ͛l͛i͛g͛h͛t͛n͛i͛n͛g͛ ͛a͛b͛o͛v͛e͛ Lightning

More lightning Multiple lightening bolts above each text character. t͛͛͛h͛͛͛i͛͛͛s͛͛͛ ͛͛͛i͛͛͛s͛͛͛ ͛͛͛m͛͛͛o͛͛͛r͛͛͛e͛͛͛ ͛͛͛l͛͛͛i͛͛͛g͛͛͛h͛͛͛t͛͛͛n͛͛͛i͛͛͛n͛͛͛g͛͛͛ Lightning

Smiley above A smiley face above each letter. t̐̈h̐̈i̐̈s̐̈ ̐̈i̐̈s̐̈ ̐̈s̐̈m̐̈i̐̈l̐̈e̐̈y̐̈ ̐̈a̐̈b̐̈o̐̈v̐̈e̐̈ Faces

Frown above A frowny face above each letter. t̑̇̈h̑̇̈ȋ̇̈s̑̇̈ ̑̇̈ȋ̇̈s̑̇̈ ̑̇̈f̑̇̈ȓ̇̈o�̑̇̈w̑̇̈n̑̇̈ ̑̇̈ȃ̇̈b̑̇̈ȏ̇̈v̑̇̈ȇ̇̈ Faces

Diamonds A diamond shape around each letter. t⃟h⃟i⃟s⃟ i⃟s⃟ d⃟i⃟a⃟m⃟o⃟n⃟d⃟s⃟ Diamonds

Do not enter Letters with the "do not" symbol around them. t⃠h⃠i⃠s⃠ i⃠s⃠ d⃠o⃠ n⃠o⃠t⃠ e⃠n⃠t⃠e⃠r⃠ Do Not Enter

Clapback Clapping emoji between each word. this👏 is👏 clapback Clapback

Clapback (light) Light skinned clapping emoji between each word. this👏🏻 is👏🏻 clapback👏🏻 (light) Clapback

Clapback (medium light) Medium-light skinned clapping emoji between each word. this👏🏼 is👏🏼 clapback👏🏼 (medium👏🏼 light) Clapback

Clapback (medium) Medium skinned clapping emoji between each word. this👏🏽 is👏🏽 clapback👏🏽 (medium) Clapback

Clapback (medium dark) Medium-dark skinned clapping emoji between each word. this👏🏾 is👏🏾 clapback👏🏾 (medium👏🏾 dark) Clapback

Clapback (dark) Dark skinned clapping emoji between each word. this👏🏿 is👏🏿 clapback👏🏿 (dark) Clapback

Clapback (rainbow) Clapping emojis of various skin tones between each word. this👏🏻 is👏🏼 clapback👏🏽 (rainbow) Clapback

Rainbow hearts Multi-colored hearts between each word. this❤️is🧡rainbow💛hearts Hearts

Red hearts Red hearts between each word. this❤️is❤️red❤️hearts Hearts

Orange hearts Orange hearts between each word. this🧡is🧡orange🧡hearts Hearts

Yellow hearts Yellow hearts between each word. this💛is💛yellow💛hearts Hearts

Green hearts Green hearts between each word. this💚is💚green💚hearts Hearts

Blue hearts Blue hearts between each word. this💙is💙blue💙hearts Hearts

Purple hearts Purple hearts between each word. this💜is💜purple💜hearts Hearts

Air quotes Air quote symbols surrounding each word. ✌️this✌️ ✌️is✌️ ✌️air✌️ ✌️quotes✌️ Air Quotes

Classified Completely blacked out text that looks similar to classified documents. ████ ██ ██████████ Classified

Unstyle A utility to remove all styling from styled text. this is unstyle Unstyle

Force line break (works w/ Instagram) Line breaks that won’t be removed when pasted into Instagram. this is force line break (works w/ Instagram) Line Break Tool

Tabbed paragraph Indented text. ⁣ this is tabbed paragraph Line Break Tool

Double tabbed Deeply indented text. ⁣ this is double tabbed Line Break Tool

Pilcrow line break (paragraph symbol) The paragraph symbol pasted between each line. this is pilcrow line break (paragraph symbol) Line Break Tool