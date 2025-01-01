Home

Super cool unicode text magic. Generate s̶t̶r̶i̶k̶e̶t̶h̶r̶o̶u̶g̶h̶ for Facebook, Twitter, and everywhere else.

This tool generates strikethrough text (l̵i̵k̵e̵ ̵t̵h̵i̵s̵), that you can copy / paste into Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, SMS, etc. Strikethrough text is often used to indicate a revision or edit, where you want to leave the original text for the sake of transparency or full disclosure. This font style can also be used to strike-out mistakes, to be ironic, or to cross things off a todo list.

Related styles: If you want to put slashes through text (l̸i̸k̸e̸ ̸t̸h̸i̸s̸), instead of lines, check out the slashthrough tool.

How-To guides: How to use strikethrough on Facebook, How to use strikethrough on Twitter.

Further reading: Read more about strikethrough on Wikipedia.

Your Text
Short strikethrough
Long strikethrough
Tilde strikethrough

Strikethrough text has its origins in typewriters and handwritten editing, serving as a practical solution for denoting crossed-out or deleted content without rewriting. In modern times, the use of a strikethrough font remains significant, allowing writers to express irony, present alternative perspectives, or indicate discontinued information. The strikethrough effect adds contrast and depth to the message, emphasizing modified or substituted content. To incorporate strikethrough text in social media, our strikethrough text generator utilizes Unicode, enabling copy-and-pasting anywhere on the web. While the crossed out text generated by YayText may look similar to text generated using the HTML <strike> tag or the CSS attribute text-decoration: line-through, it isn't. You can incorporate strikethrough text into social media posts or captions, infusing written content with a distinctive and attention-grabbing aesthetic. By employing strikethrough text thoughtfully, you can convey unique ideas, highlight changes, or add a touch of creativity to your online presence.

Related Styles

Some styles that are similar to strikethrough include text that is slashed, underlined, or decorated with other types of text strokes.

Short slash
Long slash
Underline (double macron)
Under-arrow
Under-seagull
Under-asterisk
Underline (low line)
Double underline
Double-struck
Weird Double-Struck
Italic (serif)

For more text generators beyond strikethrough, check out the frontpage.

