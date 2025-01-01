How do I strikethrough text on Twitter?

Overview

This guide explains how to use strikethrough in a few different places on Twitter, including: tweets, DMs (direct messages), and in your Twitter profile. You can use strikethrough text on Twitter to cross out words -- for example if you want to issue a correction, cross something off of a list, or to be ironic.

Twitter doesn't have a built-in way to put a line through text. In order to make strikethrough text on Twitter, you'll need to generate the strikethrough font characters using unicode. This guide will show you how to generate that text with YayText’s strikethrough text generator.

A word of warning: while most people won't have any issues seeing the strikethrough text YayText generates with unicode, certain browsers and platforms might have problems. Users who can't see the crossed out text will see their system's default replacement character (usually boxes or questions marks) -- either in between the normal font characters, or replacing them completely.

Strikethrough in Tweets

Step 1 : Write your Tweet Compose your tweet just like you usually do... just don't hit post yet!

Step 2 : Create your strikethrough text In a new tab, open up YayText's strikethrough font generator. Enter the text you want crossed-out into the "Your Text" box. Then click the "copy" button next to the specific strike style that you'd like to use. Your text will be copied to your computer's clipboard.

Step 3 : Replace the text in your Tweet Go back to your post and paste the strikethrough text that you copied from the previous step. Sometime the unicode characters generated by YayText are counted as more than one character in Twitter's character limits. Double check that your post is still under Twitter's character limit.

Step 4: You're done You did it, high five! Your tweet now contains words with strikethrough!

Strikethrough in DMs

Step 1 : Write your direct message Write your DM, but don't hit send yet!

Step 2 : Get your strikethrough text In a new tab, open up YayText's strikethrough text generator. Enter the text that you want to struck-out into the "Your Text" box. Then click the "copy" button next to the style that you want to use. The strikethrough text you generated has now been copied to your clipboard.

Step 3 : Replace the text in your DM Go back to your Twitter and paste the strikethrough text that you copied from the previous step.

Step 4: You're done Woohoo! Your Twitter DM now has strikethrough text!

Strikethrough in your profile