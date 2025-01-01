Home

  2. Fraktur / Gothic / Old English
Fraktur, blackletter, old English, or gothic text is a style of text script used for European languages beginning in the 12th century. This style is now mostly used for decorative purposes, for example, to evoke an old word classical feel. It can also be used to evoke a heavy metal feeling. This unicode text tool generates Fraktur style black letter text that can be copied into Facebook and Twitter messages, YouTube comments, SMS messages, etc.

Why is Fraktur in Unicode?: Fraktur was added to the Unicode spec because these letters are useful in the field of mathematics. You can learn more about why these characters were created in our blog post.

Bold fraktur

Fraktur, also known as Gothic or Blackletter, has a fascinating history that can be traced back to medieval times. This distinctive style of writing emerged in various European cultures, including Germany and Scandinavia. Fraktur script features intricate, bold letterforms with sharp, angular strokes. While Fraktur was widely used in printing and writing during the Middle Ages and Renaissance, its popularity waned with the advent of modern typefaces. However, Fraktur fonts continue to hold a special place in design, particularly for projects that aim to evoke a sense of tradition, heritage, or Gothic aesthetics. They are often employed in vintage-inspired designs, book covers, and decorative elements to add a touch of historical charm. Despite its reduced prevalence in everyday communication, Fraktur can still be used in digital platforms and social media. Our gothic text generators can be employed to incorporate this unique script into social media posts, profiles, or artistic creations. By utilizing Fraktur text thoughtfully and selectively, you can infuse your digital content with an alluring and nostalgic ambiance.

Related Styles

Here are some other distinct text styles that will work well alongside Fraktur because they also have dark, angular, and/or distinct looking text characters.

Bold (serif)
Bold / italic (serif)
Bold cursive script
Cursive script w/ alternating bold
Cherokee Letterlike Title Case
Small caps (compatible 'F')
Ransom Subtle
Cuniform

For more text styles beyond gothic, check out the main list on the front page.

