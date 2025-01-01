This tool generates forward slashes overlayed on top of text, using unicode. The slashes look like t̷h̷i̷s̷ or like t̸h̸i̸s̸. You can use slashed-through text in Facebook and Twitter updates, in text messages, comment threads, etc. Text with slashes can be used to indicate that text was edited, revised, or scratched out.
Related styles: If you are looking to put a line through text (l̶i̶k̶e̶ ̶t̶h̶i̶s̶) instead of slashes, try the strikethrough font tool instead. Try the "do not" symbol tool to slash through text using the "do not" symbol like t⃠h⃠i⃠s⃠.
The slashthrough text generator offers an intriguing twist to your written content by applying slashes through the text. This effect can be used in various creative ways, such as indicating alternative options, crossed-out information, or expressing a sense of contradiction. While similar to the strikethrough style, the slashthrough effect introduces a distinct visual element, with slashes cutting through the text instead of a continuous line. This adds a unique aesthetic touch and can create a different impact on the reader. By utilizing the slashthrough text generator, you can easily incorporate this striking style into your social media posts, captions, or other forms of digital communication, allowing your written content to stand out with an eye-catching and unconventional flair.
You can also use strikethrough to cross out text. Below you'll find our strikethrough text generator along with some other fun font styles that might compliment slashthrough nicely.
