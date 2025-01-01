How can I make bold text in Discord chat?

Overview

You can use bold text on Discord to make your words stand out. This guide explains how to make text bold in a few different areas of Discord -- chat messages, status messages, server names, channel names, and usernames.

While the easiest way to make chat text bold on Discord is to use markdown syntax, that's not your only option. Aside from markdown, you can also generate a few different styles of unicode bold text, which will allow you to style bold text on Discord a little differently. This guide will show you both how to use markdown and how to use YayText’s bold text generator to create bold text.

A quick disclaimer: while most people won't run into problems seeing bold text generated with unicode, the text style might not render properly on older versions of Android. Users who can't see unicode bold letters will see their system's default replacement character (which usually looks like an empty square, a square with an X in it, or a question mark) instead.

Bold in chat (using markdown)

Step 1 : Write your post Just write chat messages as you normally would. Simply put two asterisks around the words you want bolded: **like this**

Step 2: Voila! Your text is bold Its really that simple.

Bold in chat (using unicode)

Step 1 : Write your post Just write your text as you normally would. Don't hit post yet!

Step 2 : Get your bold text Go to YayText's bold text generator and enter the text you want to style into the "Your Text" field. Then click the "copy" button next to the bold style you want to use. Your styled text is now copied to the clipboard.

Step 3 : Replace the text in your post Paste the bold text that you copied from the previous step into your Discord chat message.

Step 4 : You're done You did it, high five! Your Discord message now has bold text!

Note: You can use multiple bold styles You can use more than one of YayText's bold styles in a single chat message. For example, you can mix the serif, sans-serif, and bold italic styles one after another.

Bold channel names