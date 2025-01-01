Home

How do I write in bold on Twitter?

Overview

twitter bold 4 This guide explains how to use bold text in a few different places on Twitter, including: tweets, DMs (direct messages), and in your Twitter profile. Using bold text on Twitter is a unique way to highlight words and phrases, to express yourself, or just just have fun.

Twitter doesn't have a built-in way to bold text. In order to make text bold on Twitter, you'll need to generate the bold font style using unicode. This guide will show you how to generate that bold text with YayText’s bold text generator.

A word of warning: while most people won't have any issues seeing the bold text you generate with unicode, certain browsers and platforms might have problems. Users who can't see the bolded text will see their system's default replacement character (usually boxes or questions marks) instead.

Bold in Tweets

  • Step 1: Write your Tweet

    Compose your tweet just like you usually do... just don't hit post yet!

    twitter bold 1

  • Step 2: Create your bold text

    In a new tab, open up YayText's bold font generator. Enter the text you want bolded into the "Your Text" box. Then click the "copy" button next to the specific style that you'd like to use. Your bold text is now copied to your computer's clipboard.

    twitter bold 2

  • Step 3: Replace the text in your tweet

    Go back to your post and paste the bold text that you copied from the previous step. Sometime the unicode characters generated by YayText are counted as more than one character in Twitter's character limits. Double check that your post is still under Twitter's character limit.

    twitter bold 3

  • Step 4: You're done

    You did it, high five! Your tweet now contains bold text!

    twitter bold 4

Bold in DMs

  • Step 1: Write your direct message

    Write your DM, but don't hit send yet!

    twitter bold dm 1

  • Step 2: Get your bold text

    In a new tab, open up YayText's bold font maker. Enter the text that you want made bold into the "Your Text" box. Then click the "copy" button next to the style that you want to use. Your new bold text has now been copied to your computer's clipboard.

    twitter bold dm 2

  • Step 3: Replace the text in your DM

    Go back to your Twitter and paste the stylized bold text that you copied from the previous step.

    twitter bold dm 3

  • Step 4: You're done

    Woohoo! Your Twitter DM now has bold text!

    twitter bold dm 4

Bold in your profile

  • Step 1: Edit your profile

    Edit your Twitter profile as you normally would. Don't hit save yet!

    twitter bold bio 1

  • Step 2: Get your bold text

    In a new tab, open up YayText's bold text generator. Enter the text you want to make bold into the "Your Text" box. Then click the "copy" button next to the bold style you want to use. Your style is now copied to your clipboard.

    twitter bold bio 2

  • Step 3: Replace the text in your profile

    Go back to the profile editing screen. Now you can paste the bold text that you copied in the previous step.

    twitter bold bio 3

  • Step 4: You're done

    Woohoo! Your Twitter bio now has bold text!

    twitter bold bio 4

