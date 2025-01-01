How do I write in bold on Twitter?

Overview

This guide explains how to use bold text in a few different places on Twitter, including: tweets, DMs (direct messages), and in your Twitter profile. Using bold text on Twitter is a unique way to highlight words and phrases, to express yourself, or just just have fun.

Twitter doesn't have a built-in way to bold text. In order to make text bold on Twitter, you'll need to generate the bold font style using unicode. This guide will show you how to generate that bold text with YayText’s bold text generator.

A word of warning: while most people won't have any issues seeing the bold text you generate with unicode, certain browsers and platforms might have problems. Users who can't see the bolded text will see their system's default replacement character (usually boxes or questions marks) instead.

Bold in Tweets

Step 1 : Write your Tweet Compose your tweet just like you usually do... just don't hit post yet!

Step 2 : Create your bold text In a new tab, open up YayText's bold font generator. Enter the text you want bolded into the "Your Text" box. Then click the "copy" button next to the specific style that you'd like to use. Your bold text is now copied to your computer's clipboard.

Step 3 : Replace the text in your tweet Go back to your post and paste the bold text that you copied from the previous step. Sometime the unicode characters generated by YayText are counted as more than one character in Twitter's character limits. Double check that your post is still under Twitter's character limit.

Step 4: You're done You did it, high five! Your tweet now contains bold text!

Bold in DMs

Step 1 : Write your direct message Write your DM, but don't hit send yet!

Step 2 : Get your bold text In a new tab, open up YayText's bold font maker. Enter the text that you want made bold into the "Your Text" box. Then click the "copy" button next to the style that you want to use. Your new bold text has now been copied to your computer's clipboard.

Step 3 : Replace the text in your DM Go back to your Twitter and paste the stylized bold text that you copied from the previous step.

Step 4: You're done Woohoo! Your Twitter DM now has bold text!

Bold in your profile