Redacting is the act of blacking out or censoring portions of text. For example removing personal, sensitive, or classified information from a document. This unicode text tool blacks out your text, so you can make your Facebook or Twitter updates look like a censored NSA or CIA document.
See how these styles look on apps like Facebook, Twitter, SMS; and on Mac, Windows, iPhone and Android devices.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.