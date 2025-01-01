Super cool unicode text magic. Square 🅃🄴🅇🅃!

Use this tool to generate square boxes around the letters you type. Use this to post hangman & Wheel of Fortune style clues on Twitter and Facebook. 🅆🄰🄽🄽🄰 🄱🅄🅈 🄰 🅅🄾🅆🄴🄻?

Or... use this square letter font tool to make your text look hip. Because it's hip to be square ;)