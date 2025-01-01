Home

YayText!

Super cool unicode text magic. Square 🅃🄴🅇🅃!

Use this tool to generate square boxes around the letters you type. Use this to post hangman & Wheel of Fortune style clues on Twitter and Facebook. 🅆🄰🄽🄽🄰 🄱🅄🅈 🄰 🅅🄾🅆🄴🄻?

Or... use this square letter font tool to make your text look hip. Because it's hip to be square ;)

Your Text
Square
Black square
Alternating Square

Our "square text generator" harnesses the power of the "Enclosed Alphanumeric Supplement" block in Unicode, specifically the squared latin capital letters. The creative possibilities of adding boxes or squares around letters are endless. This unique text styling technique opens up a world of creativity, allowing you to enhance your writing in exciting ways. You can paste these squared letters anywhere the web, to create attention-grabbing headlines, captivating titles, or eye-catching posts that make a bold statement. By using the Square Text Generator, you can create text that resembles bricks, windows, or pixelated elements, which can be applied in various creative contexts. The distinctive look of squared letters adds a modern and geometric touch to your content, making it visually appealing and memorable. With the square text generator, you can unleash your creativity and explore the endless possibilities of incorporating boxed or squared letters into your designs.

