Use this tool to generate small text that you can paste into Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, YouTube, etc. There are two types of tiny font styles you can generate with this tool: superscript, which goes above normal sized letters, and subscript, which goes below normal letters.
Use these tiny characters to denote whispering, high pitched speaking, or to just make your text content look cool.
Related styles: For the mini me style (eͤxͯaͣmͫpleͤ) try the mini me style tool. If you want to use tiny capital letters (ʟɪᴋᴇ ᴛʜɪs, ғᴏʀ ᴇxᴀᴍᴘʟᴇ) try the tiny text tool.
Further reading: Read more about superscript and subscript on Wikipedia
Superscript and subscript text have a rich historical background, stemming from the need to represent mathematical and scientific notations, footnotes, and linguistic elements. Superscript refers to text or symbols raised above the baseline, while subscript refers to text or symbols lowered below the baseline. In mathematical equations, superscript is commonly used to denote exponents or powers, such as "x²" to represent "x squared." Subscript, on the other hand, is utilized to indicate indices or subscripts, like "H₂O" to represent water. In the realm of footnotes, superscript numbers or symbols are employed to refer readers to additional information or citations at the bottom of the page. As for creative uses, superscript and subscript can be applied in social media posts to add a touch of uniqueness, such as turning "sun" into "ˢᵘⁿ" or "moon" into "ₘₒₒₙ." These examples highlight the versatility of superscript and subscript in both technical and creative contexts, showcasing their ability to enhance communication and visual presentation. By using our superscript and subscript text generators, you can effortlessly add superscript and subscript text to your posts, captions, or bio, unlocking a world of visual creativity and expression.
Here are some other text styles that use small letters, change the position of text characters relative to the baseline, or otherwise compliment superscript and subscript's tiny text characters.
ᴸᵒᵒᵏᶦⁿᵍ ᶠᵒʳ ᵐᵒʳᵉ ᶜᵒᵒˡ ᵗᵉˣᵗ ˢᵗʸˡᵉˢ? ᶜʰᵉᶜᵏ ᵒᵘᵗ ᵗʰᵉ ᶠʳᵒⁿᵗᵖᵃᵍᵉ!
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.