How do I use italics on Facebook?

Overview

fb italics post 4 You can use italics on Facebook to emphasize words, phrases, book and movie titles, or to simply be fun and different. This guide explains how to create italic text in a few different places on Facebook, including: posts, comments, notes, on your profile, and in your Messenger chats.

Facebook doesn't have built-in ways to create italic text (except for in Notes). So, in order to make italic text on Facebook, you'll need to generate italic text with unicode. This guide will show you how to generate unicode italic text with YayText’s italic text generator.

A word of warning: while most people won't have any issues seeing the italic text you generate with unicode, certain browsers and platforms (like some versions of Android) might have problems. Users who can't see unicode's italic characters will see their system's default replacement character (usually boxes or questions marks) instead.

Facebook posts are the most common place where people want to use italics. Comments are another spot where people might want to italicize text. Notes are similar to posts, but used for longer article-length content. Notes aren't nearly as popular as posts, but they're the only spot where Facebook offers a "native" italicizing solution (that doesn't require YayText's unicode italics text tool). Other spots where people might want to use italics are in their profile (ie. the about me section), or in 1-on-1 chats in Facebook messenger.

Italics in normal Facebook posts

  • Step 1: Write your post

    Compose your post just like you usually do... just don't hit post yet!

    fb italics post 1

  • Step 2: Create your italicized text

    In a new tab, open up YayText's italic text generator. Enter the text you want to make italics into the "Your Text" box. Then click the "copy" button next to the italic style you want to use. Your stylized text is now copied to your computer's clipboard. Tip: The "sans" serif style matches Facebook's font the best. The "serif" style provides more stylistic contrast.

    fb italics post 2

  • Step 3: Replace the text in your post

    Go back to your post and paste the italic text that you copied from the previous step.

    fb italics post 3

  • Step 4: You're done

    You did it, high five! Your post now has italics!

    fb italics post 4

Italics in giant background posts

  • Step 1: Write your post

    Shorter length posts can be displayed in a larger font size. You can pick a background color or design for your post. Write your text as you normally would. Keep it short, so it displays in the larger size. Don't hit post yet!

    fb big italics post 1

  • Step 2: Get your italic text

    In a new tab, open up YayText's italic text generator. Enter the text you want italicized into the "Your Text" box. Then click the "copy" button next to the italics style that you want to use. Your italicized text is now copied to your computer's clipboard. Tip: The "sans" serif style matches Facebook's font the best.

    fb big italics post 2

  • Step 3: Replace the text in your post

    Go back to your post and paste the italic text that you copied in the previous step.

    fb big italics post 3

  • Step 4: You're done

    Woohoo! Your large Facebook post now has italics!

    fb big italics post 4

Italics in comments

  • Step 1: Write your comment

    Write your comment as you normally would. Don't post it yet!

    fb comment italics 1

  • Step 2: Get your italic text

    In a new tab, open up YayText's italic text generator. Enter the text you want to italicize into the "Your Text" box. Then click the "copy" button next to the style you want to use. Your styled is now copied to your computer's clipboard. Tip: The "sans" serif style matches Facebook's font the best.

    fb comment italics 2

  • Step 3: Replace the text in your comment

    Go back to your comment and paste the italic text that you copied in the previous step. Now you can post it!

    fb comment italics 3

  • Step 4: You're done

    Woohoo! Your comment now has italics!

    fb comment italics 4

Italics in notes

  • Step 1: Create a new note

    Go to facebook.com/notes and click the "Write a note" button.

  • Step 2: Get your italic text

    Select the portion of text you want italicized. And click the "I"

    fb note italics 1

  • Step 4: You're done

    Congratulations! Your note now has italic text!

    fb note italics 2

Italics in your Facebook profile

  • Step 1: Edit your profile

    fb bio italics 1

  • Step 2: Get your italic text

    In a new tab, open up YayText's italic text generator. Enter the text you want italicized into the "Your Text" box. Then click the "copy" button next to the style you want to use. Your italic text is now copied to your computer's clipboard. Tip: The "sans" serif style matches Facebook's font the best.

    fb bio italics 2

  • Step 3: Replace the text in your profile

    Go back to profile post and paste the italic text that you copied in the previous step.

    fb bio italics 3

  • Step 4: You're done

    Hey, look at that! Your profile now has italics!

    fb bio italics 4

Italics in Facebook Messenger

  • Step 1: Write your message

    Write your message as you normally would. Don't post it yet!

    fb messenger italics 1

  • Step 2: Get your italic text

    In a new tab, open up YayText's italic text generator. Enter the text you want italicized into the "Your Text" box. Then click the "copy" button next to the italics style that you want to use. Your italicized text is now copied to your computer's clipboard. Tip: The "sans" serif style matches Facebook's font the best.

    fb messenger italics 2

  • Step 3: Replace the text in your message

    Go back to your message, and paste the italic text that you copied in the previous step.

    fb messenger italics 3

  • Step 4: You're done

    And... your message now has italic text!

    fb messenger italics 4

