Super cool unicode text magic. aͤbͣoͨvͪe aͭnͤoͯtͭher, hͨoͪlͣyͬmͣoͨlͭyͤ.ͬ

These styles produce unique looking text (eͤxͯaͣmͫpleͤ ) with small letters on top of big letters. The "mini-me" style puts the same small version of each letter on top of a big letter (like this: hͪiͥ). The "stacked" style puts different letters above each normal letter, in order to form small phrases (like this: gͪuͥys). These styles can be used to emphasize certain letters or words, to produce the visual equivelent of a stutter, or to make unique looking phrases and signatures. These styles can be copy-and-pasted into Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, SMS, etc. Note: Not every letter is available in the small size. The small letters that look the best on top of the normal letters are "a", "c", "d", "e", "h", "i", "m", "o", "r", "t", "u", "v", and "x".