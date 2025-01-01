Home

YayText!

Super cool unicode text magic. Underline y͟o͟u͟r͟ t͟e͟x͟t͟ on Facebook, Twitter, and everywhere else.

This tool generates underlined text (like t̲h̲i̲s̲ or t̳h̳i̳s̳) using unicode characters. Underline (also known as underscore) text is often used to emphasize a word or phrase within a sentence. This style can be used to simulate the look of an HTML link. Additionally, underline can denote the title of a story or poem.

While this text style may look similar to text generated using the HTML <u> element or the CSS attribute text-decoration: underline, it is different. These unicode characters in this font can be copy-and-pasted into Facebook and Twitter updates, text messages, and YouTube comments.

Further reading: Read more about underline on Wikipedia.

Your Text
Underline (double macron)
Underline (low line)
Double underline
Under-arrow
Under-seagull
Under-asterisk

Underline text provides a simple yet effective way to emphasize and draw attention to specific words or phrases. With its straightforward application, underline text has been a staple in written communication for highlighting important information. In modern times, the use of underlined text continues to be relevant, serving various purposes. It allows you to denote key points, emphasize titles or headings, or indicate links in digital content. By adding a visible line beneath the text, underlining provides a visual cue that directs the reader's focus. In social media posts, blog articles, or even personal messages, underlined text can help convey emphasis, clarity, or even a sense of urgency. 

This text generator utilizes diacritics to create the illusion of underlined text. By strategically placing diacritics beneath each character, we are able to simulate the appearance of underlining. The advantage of this text generator is that it allows users to effortlessly copy and paste the generated underlined text, making it convenient to apply the style across various social media platforms, messaging apps, or any text-input area that supports Unicode. This feature empowers users to easily incorporate the underlined text style into their online presence, enhancing their posts, comments, or captions with underlined text.

