This tool uses unicode to put lightning symbols on top of your text (l͛i͛k͛e͛ ͛t͛h͛i͛s͛!͛). You can copy this lightning text into Facebook status messages, tweets, and text messages. You can use lightning text to make your text look loud, crazy, intense, or stormy. ⚡
The "Combining Zigzag Above" character in Unicode (which is what this text generator uses) has a rich history and diverse uses, including accentuating "abrupt tone" in the Lithuanian language and indicating omitted letters in Medieval Latin transcriptions. With our lightning font, we've taken a creative approach by using this character to create decorative lightning bolt accents above letters. With this unique text style, you can add a visually striking element to your social media posts, captions, or messages. The generated lightning text is easily copyable and pasteable, allowing you to effortlessly incorporate it into your online communication and make your content truly electrifying.
Here are some other text generators that use diacritical marks above and below letters, to decorate text.
