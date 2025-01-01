Home

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Styles
    2. »
  2. Lightning
YayText!

Super cool unicode text magic. C͛r͛a͛s͛h͛ ͛B͛a͛n͛g͛!͛!͛!͛. Frightening lightning text! Add a spark of creativity to your posts. Let your words crackle with energy and leave an electrifying impression!

This tool uses unicode to put lightning symbols on top of your text (l͛i͛k͛e͛ ͛t͛h͛i͛s͛!͛). You can copy this lightning text into Facebook status messages, tweets, and text messages. You can use lightning text to make your text look loud, crazy, intense, or stormy. ⚡

Your Text
Lightning above
More lightning

The "Combining Zigzag Above" character in Unicode (which is what this text generator uses) has a rich history and diverse uses, including accentuating "abrupt tone" in the Lithuanian language and indicating omitted letters in Medieval Latin transcriptions. With our lightning font, we've taken a creative approach by using this character to create decorative lightning bolt accents above letters. With this unique text style, you can add a visually striking element to your social media posts, captions, or messages. The generated lightning text is easily copyable and pasteable, allowing you to effortlessly incorporate it into your online communication and make your content truly electrifying.

Related Styles

Here are some other text generators that use diacritical marks above and below letters, to decorate text.

Smiley above
Frown above
Under-arrow
Under-seagull
Under-asterisk
Upper Squiggles and Hooks
Lower Squiggles and Hooks
Mini-me

For more cool text generators, visit the f͛r͛o͛n͛t͛ ͛p͛a͛g͛e͛.

Preview Lightning above

See how these styles look on apps like Facebook, Twitter, SMS; and on Mac, Windows, iPhone and Android devices.

Lightning above top
sms / android / message
sms / ios / message
sms / ios / notification
facebook / android / fb
facebook / ios / fb
facebook / osx / chrome
facebook / osx / firefox
facebook / osx / safari
facebook / win / chrome
facebook / win / firefox
facebook / win / ie
twitter / android / tw
twitter / ios / tw
twitter / osx / chrome
twitter / osx / firefox
twitter / osx / safari
twitter / win / chrome
twitter / win / firefox
twitter / win / ie

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText