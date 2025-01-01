This tool generates text characters inside of circles or bubbles, with either dark or light backgrounds. These bubble characters can be used inside of Facebook or Twitter status updates, in emails, and elsewhere. You can use bubble text to indicate excitement, cause for celebration, or to denote something important.
Our bubble text generator uses characters from the "Enclosed Alphanumerics" and "Enclosed Alphanumeric Supplement" Unicode blocks. These characters were originally intended to function as numbered and lettered bullets in ordered lists. They provide a range of visually distinct and enclosed shapes that can be used as stylistic alternatives to traditional bullet points. While their original purpose was utilitarian, these enclosed characters have also found creative applications in various contexts. The "Bubble Text" generator utilizes the captivating and decorative nature of the enclosed characters to generate visually appealing and engaging text styles, adding a touch of whimsy and uniqueness to written content.
Aside from circular bubbles, you can also generate text enclosed in squares. Here are some styles that use squares and other shapes.
For more stylish text generators that you can copy and paste anywhere, visit the ⓕ🅡ⓞ🅝ⓣ🅟ⓐ🅖ⓔ.
See how these styles look on apps like Facebook, Twitter, SMS; and on Mac, Windows, iPhone and Android devices.
