This tool generates spacing between paragraphs that can be pasted into Instagram bios, Facebook posts, tweets etc. This tool can also generate unusual text spacings that cannot normally be accomplished on social media, such as word indentation.
Use this tool it you're trying to make a normal line break but can't use the return key to do so (like on Instagram), if you want to tab sentences, or if you want to use other types of non-standard spacing.
Generating line breaks is easy. To use this tool, type your text into the "Your Text" field, pressing return or enter like you normally would. The styles generated below contain invisible line break / space / tab characters that can be pasted into Instagram, Facebook, etc. Copy the styles, and boom, you have line breaks.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.