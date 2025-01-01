Super cool unicode text magic. Generate line breaks, spacing, tabs, and indentations that you can copy and paste anywhere.

This tool generates spacing between paragraphs that can be pasted into Instagram bios, Facebook posts, tweets etc. This tool can also generate unusual text spacings that cannot normally be accomplished on social media, such as word indentation.

Use this tool it you're trying to make a normal line break but can't use the return key to do so (like on Instagram), if you want to tab sentences, or if you want to use other types of non-standard spacing.

Generating line breaks is easy. To use this tool, type your text into the "Your Text" field, pressing return or enter like you normally would. The styles generated below contain invisible line break / space / tab characters that can be pasted into Instagram, Facebook, etc. Copy the styles, and boom, you have line breaks.