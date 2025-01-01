How do I put different fonts in my Instagram bio?

You can make your Instagram bio stand out using YayText's font styles and tools.
By putting bold text, italics, cursive, vaporwave, bubble text or other text styles into your bio, you can can make your profile on Instagram look unique.
Step 1: Get your styled text. On YayText, type the text that you want to style into the "Your Text" box.
Step 2: Find a font style that suites you. Scroll through the different text styled generated by YayText and choose the ones you like best. You can mix and match.
Step 3: Copy the text. Click the copy button to copy the text to the clipboard.
Step 4: In the Instagram app, click "Edit Profile".
Step 5: Paste the styled text into your bio.
Step 6: You're done. Enjoy your cool new Insta bio.
