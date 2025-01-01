Sans-serif fonts have a clean, modern, and minimalistic appearance with straight and uniform strokes, making them popular for digital platforms, signage, and contemporary designs. They are often considered more legible and easier to read on screens, particularly at smaller sizes or in low-resolution environments.
Unicode provides multiple sans-serif characters, include sans-serif bold and sans-serif italics. Some of the characters in Unicode's Cherokee and Cherokee Supplement blocks also have a minimal sans-serif look to them.
