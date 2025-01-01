When putting a smile emoji at the end of a sentence isn't enough, use this tool to put smiles on top of every single letter :) L̐̈i̐̈k̐̈e̐̈ ̐̈t̐̈h̐̈i̐̈s̐̈. You can also generate frowning faces l̑̇̈ȋ̇̈k̑̇̈ȇ̇̈ ̑̇̈t̑̇̈h̑̇̈ȋ̇̈s̑̇̈. You can copy and paste these smiling/frowning face fonts into Facebook status updates, tweets, text messages, etc. Use smilies to show how happy, cheerful, or upbeat you are! 😀 (Or use frowns if you're bummed... but don't be bummed. Everything is okay.)
Say hello to our smiley face text generator and frowning face text generator! These unique tools harness the power of combining diacritical marks from Unicode to create captivating facial expressions above your text. With their creative use of diacritical marks, these generators allow you to effortlessly add smiley faces or frowning faces to your messages, captions, or social media posts. Discover a delightful way to enhance your online communication and evoke a range of emotions. The generated text is easily copyable and pasteable, making it simple to share your expressive creations with others. Get ready to make your messages come alive with smiles or frowns, and let your words speak volumes with these fun and versatile text generators.
Here are some text generators that add decorations above and below each letter. Plus, our upside-down text tool, to help you turn those frowns upside-down. 🙃
