Home

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Styles
    2. »
  2. Faces
YayText!

Super cool unicode text magic. Make your words s̐̈m̐̈i̐̈l̐̈e̐̈ and f̑̇̈ȓ̇̈ȏ̇̈w̑̇̈n̑̇̈ 🙂🙁

When putting a smile emoji at the end of a sentence isn't enough, use this tool to put smiles on top of every single letter :) L̐̈i̐̈k̐̈e̐̈ ̐̈t̐̈h̐̈i̐̈s̐̈. You can also generate frowning faces l̑̇̈ȋ̇̈k̑̇̈ȇ̇̈ ̑̇̈t̑̇̈h̑̇̈ȋ̇̈s̑̇̈. You can copy and paste these smiling/frowning face fonts into Facebook status updates, tweets, text messages, etc. Use smilies to show how happy, cheerful, or upbeat you are! 😀 (Or use frowns if you're bummed... but don't be bummed. Everything is okay.)

Your Text
Smiley above
Frown above

Say hello to our smiley face text generator and frowning face text generator! These unique tools harness the power of combining diacritical marks from Unicode to create captivating facial expressions above your text. With their creative use of diacritical marks, these generators allow you to effortlessly add smiley faces or frowning faces to your messages, captions, or social media posts. Discover a delightful way to enhance your online communication and evoke a range of emotions. The generated text is easily copyable and pasteable, making it simple to share your expressive creations with others. Get ready to make your messages come alive with smiles or frowns, and let your words speak volumes with these fun and versatile text generators.

Related Styles

Here are some text generators that add decorations above and below each letter. Plus, our upside-down text tool, to help you turn those frowns upside-down. 🙃

Under-asterisk
Underline (double macron)
Under-seagull
Lightning above
Upside down

More text styles can be found on the f̐̈r̐̈o̐̈n̐̈t̐̈p̐̈a̐̈g̐̈e̐̈.

Preview Smiley above

See how these styles look on apps like Facebook, Twitter, SMS; and on Mac, Windows, iPhone and Android devices.

Smiley above top
sms / android / message
sms / ios / message
sms / ios / notification
facebook / android / fb
facebook / ios / fb
facebook / osx / chrome
facebook / osx / firefox
facebook / osx / safari
facebook / win / chrome
facebook / win / firefox
facebook / win / ie
twitter / android / tw
twitter / ios / tw
twitter / osx / chrome
twitter / osx / firefox
twitter / osx / safari
twitter / win / chrome
twitter / win / firefox
twitter / win / ie

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText