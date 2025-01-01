Home

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Styles
    2. »
  2. Air Quotes
YayText!

Super cool unicode text magic. Generate ✌air-quotes✌ for Facebook, Twitter, and everywhere else.

This tool generates air quotes around your text (✌like✌ ✌this✌), that you can copy / paste into Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, SMS, etc. Air quotes are often used sarcastically, to indicate someone said something you do not agree with, or to otherwise provide subtle commentary regarding a quote.

Your Text
Air quotes
✌️✌️

Our "air quotes" text generator is a playful tool that adds a touch of attitude and irony to your text. With the use of the ✌ emoji strategically placed around words or phrases, this generator allows you to mimic the classic gesture of air quotes in written form. Want to convey a sense of sarcasm, mock seriousness, or playfully emphasize certain words? The "air quotes" text generator is here to help. Simply enter your text, and watch as it is transformed with the iconic ✌ emoji placed around specific words or phrases, giving them a whimsical air quote effect. Whether you're crafting social media posts, writing captions, or engaging in light-hearted banter, this generator adds a fun and expressive twist to your words. Share your thoughts with a wink and a smile, and let the ✌air quotes✌ text generator make your text speak volumes. Copy and paste your creatively enhanced text into any platform or application, and enjoy the playful charm it brings to your messages. Get ready to make your text stand out with a dose of virtual air quoting, and let your words speak with a mischievous flair.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText