If love was a gift this would be the emoji to describe it. The heart wrapped around with a ribbon is a charming way of expressing your care for someone. This emoji means the gift of love. It’s the perfect emoji to send to your special someone on Valentine’s Day, an anniversary, or when you are really sorry for doing something wrong and are tired of sleeping on the couch. Just make sure to pair this emoji with a kind in person gesture to get out of the dog house. Example: “Lisa I love you so much 💝 thank you for being an amazing wife”

Keywords: heart with ribbon, ribbon, valentine

Codepoints: 1F49D

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )