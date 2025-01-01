You are so cute, I just want to kiss those little cheeks! The kissing face with smiling eyes emoji shows a yellow face with smiling eyes and puckered lips. This emoji has a more friendly tone when compared to the kissing face with closed eyes emoji. While this emoji is regularly used in romantic chats and posts, a grandmother can also use it to show love and affection to her grandchildren. Use this emoji to convey a feeling of love to your parents, siblings, friends, or person you have a crush on. Example: Love you Dad 😙.

Keywords: eye, face, kiss, kissing face with smiling eyes, smile

Codepoints: 1F619

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )