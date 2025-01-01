Smile! It’s going to be a great day. The classic smiling face emoji is great to use when you are happy or joyful about something. The smiling face emoji shows a yellow smiling face with rosy cheeks. It’s a gleeful emoji that gives off a friendly tone. Use this emoji with friends, co-workers, family and anyone you want to send a kind message to. Example: Jenny, thank you so much for lunch today ☺️.
