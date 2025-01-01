What makes you super excited? What makes you so cheerful that your happiness results in smiling or laughing so hard that your eyes look like they are closed? Whatever it may be, this is the perfect emoji to express that. The grinning face with smiling eyes emoji shows a yellow face, with smiling eyes and a smiling open mouth showing the upper teeth. This emoji gives off a feeling of joy, happiness, and excitement. Use this emoji when you have something to be really excited or happy about. Example: Joanna was so excited when she got her birthday present 😄.

Keywords: eye, face, grinning face with smiling eyes, mouth, open, smile

Codepoints: 1F604

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )