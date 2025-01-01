The grinning squinting face depicts a circular yellow face with a wide-open smile and closed eyes- clearly laughing at something hilarious. This emoji can be used when you’re laughing so hard no one can see your eyes. Alternatively, you can use it if you’re a super villain whose plot just went according to plan, and you must cackle!
