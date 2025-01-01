Have you ever felt like you are emotionless, you don’t want to choose a side, or don’t. really have a reaction to something? The neutral face emoji is for you. Use this emoji when you want to express a neutral or even awkward feeling. This emoji is also used to express worry, frustration, or a feeling of concern. Also, This emoji has the best poker face. A face showing no emotion. What will it take to get a smirk out of you??!!