Zany face

This zany face emoji has a bit of everything in it: crossed eyes, smiley face, tongue sticking out, and overall asymmetry. This zany face can be used to depict a feeling of craziness, drunkenness, or a manic energy that just cannot be defined through words. Just don't keep your face like that for too long, or it'll stay like that forever.

Keywords: eye, goofy, large, small, zany face
Codepoints: 1F92A
Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0)
Related emoji

  • 😆 grinning squinting face
    The grinning squinting face shows a yellow smiling emoji laughing with its eyes shut tight. It might be appropriate to use when someone tells a joke that is so funny you can’t even keep your eyes open!
  • 😜 winking face with tongue
    This emoji depicts a silly winking emoji sticking out its tongue. This is the default face that some people make when taking selfies. Pairs well with peace signs.
  • 😐 neutral face
    Have you ever felt like you are emotionless, you don’t want to choose a side, or don’t. really have a reaction to something? The neutral face emoji is for you. Use this emoji when you want to express a neutral or even awkward feeling. This emoji is also used to express worry, frustration, or a feeling of concern. Also, This emoji has the best poker face. A face showing no emotion. What will it take to get a smirk out of you??!!
  • 😁 beaming face with smiling eyes
    I can’t let go of the excitement! The beaming face emoji is like the grinning face emoji multiplied by 100,000. It expresses the ultimate feeling of happiness, pleasure, excitement, and all of the things that make you feel good.
  • 😧 anguished face
    The anguished face emoji just saw something that shocked and disturbed them to their core, something it cannot unsee. Or, maybe it was just a movie spoiler.
  • 😥 sad but relieved face
    The sad but relieved face shows a sad and concerned looking emoji with a single bead of sweat on its face. Luckily, it seems like things ended up alright for this guy.
  • 😳 flushed face
    Feeling a little embarrassed? The flushed face emoji just might be useful. Use this emoji if you made a mistake, saw something inappropriate or are feeling a little embarrassed about something. This emoji accidentally ruined the surprise party.
  • 🙄 face with rolling eyes
    Is this emoji rolling its eyes because its annoyed, or did you say something silly? The perfect response to a terrible pun. Or, maybe its frustrated or just bored. Or a teenager. Whatever.
  • 😠 angry face
    The angry face emoji depicts a yellow frowning face with furrowed eyebrows. Use this angry face when you’re upset over something, but you’re not quite at the pouty phase of your anger.
  • 😦 frowning face with open mouth
    This silly (and distressed) yellow dot is the frowning face with open mouth emoji. Maybe he’s feeling shocked and displeased because he lost his eyebrows.
  • 😏 smirking face
    The Smirking Face emoji portrays a sly looking yellow face, with playful eyes shifted to the side and a cocky half-smile raising one side of its lips. A "heh" face.
  • 😖 confounded face
    The confounded face emoji is so frustrated with its current situation that it’s closing its eyes and wincing and its mouth is all squiggly. Must’ve been some day. That face when you can't even.
  • 🥲 smiling face with tear
    I’m so happy I’m crying tears of joy. This gleeful emoji gives off a heartwarming feeling of joy and happiness. Or is that single tear rolling down this emoji's cheek a prison tattoo?
  • 🤢 nauseated face
    This nauseated face has a green tint and bulging cheeks. Watch out! This sick guy could puke at any moment.
  • 😒 unamused face
    This emoji is fed up with your shenanigans. The Unamused Face emoji features shifted eyes, similar to the smirking face emoji, but with its mouth forming a frown, as if slightly disappointed.
  • 🙃 upside-down face
    Someone’s world just got flipped around upside down. The upside-down face has many levels and meanings. Use this emoji when you are feeling flirty, sarcastic, curious, not-very-normal, comedic, or even overwhelmed.
  • 🤓 nerd face
    The nerd face emoji shows a yellow smiling emoji with buck teeth showing and a pair of wide glasses on. Use this emoji when you school your friends on something you’re an expert on! Use if you've got encyclopedic knowledge, social awkwardness, or a pocket protector.
  • 😂 face with tears of joy
    Is that emoji sad? No, it is just laughing so hard it’s crying! It definitely just hear the funniest joke in the world. This emoji is the perfect reply to company Slack messages, to make your co-workers feel like they're hilarious.
  • 😗 kissing face
    Pucker up and give me a kiss. The kissing face emoji is a flirty one that can give off a feeling of romance or friendly love. Or it might just be your grandma in your messages excited to pinch and smooch your cheeks!
  • 🌥️ sun behind large cloud
    The sun behind large cloud emoji shows a small sun peeking out behind a gargantuan cloud. It looks like the weather might be chilly today!

