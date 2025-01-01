This zany face emoji has a bit of everything in it: crossed eyes, smiley face, tongue sticking out, and overall asymmetry. This zany face can be used to depict a feeling of craziness, drunkenness, or a manic energy that just cannot be defined through words. Just don't keep your face like that for too long, or it'll stay like that forever.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.