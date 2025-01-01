Home

Kissing face

Time for a nice big smooch. The kissing face emoji is filled with a flirty feeling or a friendly one. The kissing face emoji shows a yellow smiling face with its eyes open and lips puckered in the kissing position. This emoji can be flirty, romantic, or friendly. It can also be used to show off a family type of love; the love parents and grandparents show to their children. Use this emoji when you want to spice up your messages with a little smooch. Example: Thank you so much for the cupcakes Haley! Love ya girl, 😗

Keywords: face, kiss, kissing face
Codepoints: 1F617
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
0

