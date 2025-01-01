“This is absolutely unacceptable! I didn’t want it this way!” This phrase is usually accompanied with a pout to show how disappointed someone is. The person pouting emoji shows a person with open eyes and pouting lips. This emoji comes in different skin tones and gender variants. A pout gives off an expression of annoyance, disappointment, and frustration. Use this emoji when you are unhappy, angry, or upset at someone or something. Example: Why did you do that? You know I don’t like it at all🙎.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.