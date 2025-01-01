This face depicts a frowning or neutral emoji wearing a monocle with his head tilted slightly upward. This facial expression could be seen as concern, inquisitiveness, or deep thought. He seems to be questioning his surroundings. It can communicate a distrust of something that was said or intrigue and wanting to know more.

Copy

Keywords: face with monocle, stuffy, curious

Codepoints: 1F9D0

Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0 )