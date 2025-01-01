The face with raised eyebrow emoji is extremely skeptical of whatever its hearing, and it keeps a straight face about it. Use this emoji when you are pretty sure someone is lying to you, and you want them to know you’re not buying it. An "oh, really?" face. You don't say.
