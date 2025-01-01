This is so overwhelming, we should all just quit. The persevering face emoji gives off a feeling of struggle. The persevering face emoji shows a yellow face with its eye squinted shut, eyebrows raised, and a frowning mouth. This emoji is often used to show that someone has hit rock bottom, is not happy, but has not given up. The persevering face emoji gives off a feeling of being frustrated, overwhelmed, and ready to throw in the towel. Use this emoji when you are going through a tough time, a struggle, and need to push through. Example: “This class is so hard. 😣 Why did I sign up for this?”

Keywords: face, persevere, persevering face

Codepoints: 1F623

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )