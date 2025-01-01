This is so overwhelming, we should all just quit. The persevering face emoji gives off a feeling of struggle. The persevering face emoji shows a yellow face with its eye squinted shut, eyebrows raised, and a frowning mouth. This emoji is often used to show that someone has hit rock bottom, is not happy, but has not given up. The persevering face emoji gives off a feeling of being frustrated, overwhelmed, and ready to throw in the towel. Use this emoji when you are going through a tough time, a struggle, and need to push through. Example: “This class is so hard. 😣 Why did I sign up for this?”
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.