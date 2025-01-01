This emoji shows a concerned-looking face with a thermometer sticking out of its mouth. The thermometer seems to indicate that this emoji has a fever, or maybe it just got too close to fire emoji. Use this sickly emoji to show that you’re feeling under the weather, have an elevated temperature, or when you want to play hooky from school to drive a Ferrari around Chicago.
