This emoji politely says “Leave me alone”, “I’m tired”, “I’m over it”, “I’m fed up”, or “This is too much work”. It is perfect for those who are passive-aggressive in their messages. The weary face emoji shows a face with raised eyebrows, closed eyes, and an open mouth frowning. Use this emoji when you are tired of something, someone, or someone’s actions. It’s best used when you are overworked, frustrated, and need a break. Example: “I am tired of doing homework every day. 😩 I wish it would do itself!”

Keywords: face, tired, weary

Codepoints: 1F629

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )