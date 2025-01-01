Wow! Look at those bags under your eyes. It looks like it’s time for you to get some sleep. The sleepy face emoji shows a face with its eyes closed, the mouth in the shape of a snore and Z’s at the top of the face signifying that someone is sleeping. Use this emoji if you are really tired, or talking about something that is uninteresting and putting you to sleep. It can be used in a serious or lighthearted way and can also be used to express your disapproval in something that needs a little more spice and excitement in it. Example “I’m really not looking forward to professor Kim’s history lecture today. Her class makes me 😴

Keywords: face, sleep, sleeping face, zzz

Codepoints: 1F634

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )