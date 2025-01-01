With upturned eyebrows, closed eyes, and a neutral mouth, the pensive face emoji is in deep, reflective thought. This emoji is best used to express disappointment when a friend lets you down. It could also be used to communicate the gentle sadness one has when thinking about unsolvable problems, stressful tasks, or other issues. This pensive yellow face is deeply engaged in sad thoughtfulness.
