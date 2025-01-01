This emoji is the perfect portrayal of absolute sadness and devastation. Send this emoji when you’re telling your friends in group-chat, “I totally failed that last exam!” You can also use it to send your condolences, or when you’re talking about any sad or generally negative topic.

Keywords: cry, face, loudly crying face, sad, sob, tear

Codepoints: 1F62D

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )