This emoji is the perfect portrayal of absolute sadness and devastation. Send this emoji when you’re telling your friends in group-chat, “I totally failed that last exam!” You can also use it to send your condolences, or when you’re talking about any sad or generally negative topic.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.