This emoji is a cat face laughing with an open mouth and tears streaming down its face. It is an emoji of joy and hilarity. If something is really funny and you want to be playful, use this emoji. It can also show happiness over something excellent that has happened.

Keywords: cat, cat with tears of joy, face, joy, tear

Codepoints: 1F639

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )