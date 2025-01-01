Home

Cat with tears of joy

This emoji is a cat face laughing with an open mouth and tears streaming down its face. It is an emoji of joy and hilarity. If something is really funny and you want to be playful, use this emoji. It can also show happiness over something excellent that has happened.

Keywords: cat, cat with tears of joy, face, joy, tear
Codepoints: 1F639
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🙀 weary cat
    What in the heck is going on? I can’t believe this! Cats are usually pretty calm animals but this one is so worried, maybe even shocked! We might have a problem. Has this scaredy cat seen a ghost?
  • 😂 face with tears of joy
    Is that emoji sad? No, it is just laughing so hard it’s crying! It definitely just hear the funniest joke in the world. This emoji is the perfect reply to company Slack messages, to make your co-workers feel like they're hilarious.
  • 😸 grinning cat with smiling eyes
    The grinning cat with smiling eyes may have started out as the grinning cat, but now it’s heard something so funny it can’t even keep its eyes open! Use this emoji when someone tells a killer feline knock-knock joke.
  • 😼 cat with wry smile
    What are you doing sneaky cat? Are you getting ready to steal another fish from the market!? A smirking kitty-cat who definitely knows something it shouldn’t. This yellow cat has its eyebrows lowered and a little naughty half-smile on its face.
  • 😭 loudly crying face
    The Loudly Crying Face emoji features a yellow face with closed eyes, arched brows and a gaping mouth, showing some teeth. The emoticon is crying profusely. The end of the world as we know it. Also, cry me a river.
  • 😿 crying cat
    This sad yellow kitty is in distress. The crying cat emoji sheds a single tear to express sadness. Perhaps this cat just found out about about an upcoming vet appointment. Meow meow. It will be okay crying cat.
  • 😆 grinning squinting face
    The grinning squinting face shows a yellow smiling emoji laughing with its eyes shut tight. It might be appropriate to use when someone tells a joke that is so funny you can’t even keep your eyes open!
  • 😾 pouting cat
    The pouting cat emoji shows a grumpy frowning cat who clearly isn’t pleased, whether it didn’t get enough catnip or hasn’t chattered at enough birds through a window. Use this emoji when you’re slightly annoyed at your friend who loves cats. Sorry sour puss.
  • 😒 unamused face
    This emoji is fed up with your shenanigans. The Unamused Face emoji features shifted eyes, similar to the smirking face emoji, but with its mouth forming a frown, as if slightly disappointed.
  • 😧 anguished face
    The anguished face emoji just saw something that shocked and disturbed them to their core, something it cannot unsee. Or, maybe it was just a movie spoiler.
  • 😗 kissing face
    Pucker up and give me a kiss. The kissing face emoji is a flirty one that can give off a feeling of romance or friendly love. Or it might just be your grandma in your messages excited to pinch and smooch your cheeks!
  • 😃 grinning face with big eyes
    What’s this emoji so happy about? Sometimes this grinning wide-eyed emoji is used to show happiness, but can also be used to be creepy or show sarcasm.
  • 😉 winking face
    Is there something in its eye or is this emoji winking at me? Oh, it’s most definitely winking at me. Is it flirting or just playful? It could be both.
  • 😥 sad but relieved face
    The sad but relieved face shows a sad and concerned looking emoji with a single bead of sweat on its face. Luckily, it seems like things ended up alright for this guy.
  • 🥲 smiling face with tear
    I’m so happy I’m crying tears of joy. This gleeful emoji gives off a heartwarming feeling of joy and happiness. Or is that single tear rolling down this emoji's cheek a prison tattoo?
  • 😽 kissing cat
    The kissing cat emoji is puckered up and ready for a smooch from a cat lover. Use this emoji when flirting with someone who loves their furry feline friends. They say that cats don't show emotion, but not kissy cat.
  • 😺 grinning cat
    This grinning cat emoji holds its eyes open while it flashes a toothy smile at you. Perhaps it’s expecting a tasty cat treat or is accompanying a friendly hello.
  • 🤡 clown face
    Are you at the circus? Did you get played? You look like a clown. This emoji can be used to simply describe a clown or to call someone a clown because they did something silly or foolish. You don’t want to be at the butt end of this joke.
  • 🥸 disguised face
    Do you need to go incognito? Do you need a silly disguise to grab a laugh? Big eyebrows. Big glasses. No one will ever recognize you. The perfect disguise.
  • 🧐 face with monocle
    Why is this emoji wearing a monocle? And why is it frowning? Maybe a detective inspecting a clue. Or, maybe The Duke of Emojishire disapproving of that stain on your lapel. Next time, don't eat jelly donuts before meeting with royals. Use this emoji to communicate that you are thinking about something quizzically or intensely.

