Jokes on you if you receive this in your inbox. The clown emoji symbolizes something that is clown-like or someone who did something foolish to resemble a clown. It can also be sent to describe something funny or an actual clown. It’s generally used more in a “fool”, “joker”, or “silly” sense. It could also be used to resemble a circus. Example: “Brad is such a 🤡. I can’t believe he told those horrible jokes at dinner”

Keywords: clown, face

Codepoints: 1F921

Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0 )