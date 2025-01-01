Home

Zipper-mouth face

Shhh! Don’t say anything about this. Zip up your lips and don’t talk. The zipper-mouth face emoji shows a face with it’s lips zipped shut. It can be used when talking about trust, loyalty and assures someone’s secret information is safe and protected. Whether the information is about an embarrassing secret, secure information, or a surprise, this emoji can be used. Everything is hush-hush with this one! Example: “We’re throwing Becky a surprise birthday party. Please don’t say anything to her or you will ruin the surprise. 🤐”

Keywords: face, mouth, zipper, zipper-mouth face
Codepoints: 1F910
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
Related emoji

  • 😶 face without mouth
    You can’t say anything if you don’t have a mouth. The face without mouth emoji is often used when someone is speechless. It’s also used when someone feels like they are being ignored and not being listened to. Use this emoji when you are speechless, lonely, disappointed, or feel like you are being ignored. An emoji that is not able to speak, reply, or ask questions... because it has no mouth. Or, a yellow two-holed bowling ball.
  • 🙊 speak-no-evil monkey
    “No comments! I won’t say a word on this issue” or “OMG did that just happen? I’m at a loss for words, I can’t believe it!” The speak-no-evil monkey can express both of these feelings. Silence is golden and guaranteed with this emoji.
  • 😮 face with open mouth
    Oh My Gosh, did you see that? I’m in awe, that was breathtaking. Use the face with open mouth emoji when you are so shocked at the sight of something that your mouth drops open. This emoji is also used to show fear or panic.
  • 🤣 rolling on the floor laughing
    The Rolling on The Floor Laughing emoji features a yellow face, slightly tilted to one side, with its eyes scrunched closed and tear drops splaying. Its mouth hangs wide open, top row of teeth visible.
  • 🤭 face with hand over mouth
    The face with hand over mouth emoji just saw or heard something that made it gasp! A classic "oh no you didn't face" expressing, shock, surprise, or disbelief. Or, maybe it just burped and it’s saying excuse me.
  • 😆 grinning squinting face
    The grinning squinting face shows a yellow smiling emoji laughing with its eyes shut tight. It might be appropriate to use when someone tells a joke that is so funny you can’t even keep your eyes open!
  • 🧐 face with monocle
    Why is this emoji wearing a monocle? And why is it frowning? Maybe a detective inspecting a clue. Or, maybe The Duke of Emojishire disapproving of that stain on your lapel. Next time, don't eat jelly donuts before meeting with royals. Use this emoji to communicate that you are thinking about something quizzically or intensely.
  • 😯 hushed face
    The Hushed Face emoji features a yellow face with wide eyes, raised eyebrows and a wide open mouth, forming the letter “O.” A quiet and concerned, but still shocked and surprised expression. When your best friend tells you the reason that they broke with their partner.
  • 🥱 yawning face
    The yawning face emoji shows a yellow face with its eyes closed and a hand over its yawning mouth. Perhaps it’s just sleepy, or maybe someone said something truly boring. It is past this emoji's bedtime.
  • 🤨 face with raised eyebrow
    The face with raised eyebrow emoji shows a yellow emoji face raising one of its brows rather inquisitively. I’m pretty sure it’s not buying the story you’re telling.
  • 😐 neutral face
    Have you ever felt like you are emotionless, you don’t want to choose a side, or don’t. really have a reaction to something? The neutral face emoji is for you. Use this emoji when you want to express a neutral or even awkward feeling. This emoji is also used to express worry, frustration, or a feeling of concern. Also, This emoji has the best poker face. A face showing no emotion. What will it take to get a smirk out of you??!!
  • 😲 astonished face
    Surprise! The astonished face emoji is the same face someone would have after walking in on a friend having an affair, or walking into a surprise party. Use this emoji when you are surprised, shocked, impressed, amazed, or astonished. This emoji is watching a rocket launch, fireworks display, and the birth of their first child... at the same time.
  • 🙅 person gesturing "no"
    No! Permission denied! You are rejected. Use this emoji to block, stop, and reject something or someone.
  • 🙄 face with rolling eyes
    Is this emoji rolling its eyes because its annoyed, or did you say something silly? The perfect response to a terrible pun. Or, maybe its frustrated or just bored. Or a teenager. Whatever.
  • 💁 person tipping hand
    I have a suggestion! The person tipping hand emoji is a gesture meaning that someone is about to say something or have a conversation. It’s a positive conversation, so don’t worry, you aren't in trouble.
  • 🤫 shushing face
    Shhhh. No talking in the movie theatre. We all know that person who needs to see this shushing emoji a little more often. Please don’t talk so loud, I’m right next to you. Some versions of this emoji look like a face picking its nose.
  • 🙉 hear-no-evil monkey
    Did you hear that? Nope! The hear-no-evil monkey has it’s ears covered so it can’t hear any important information or to block out something very inappropriate or offensive. It’s ignoring you. Stop talking.
  • 😒 unamused face
    This emoji is fed up with your shenanigans. The Unamused Face emoji features shifted eyes, similar to the smirking face emoji, but with its mouth forming a frown, as if slightly disappointed.
  • 🤡 clown face
    Are you at the circus? Did you get played? You look like a clown. This emoji can be used to simply describe a clown or to call someone a clown because they did something silly or foolish. You don’t want to be at the butt end of this joke.
  • 👿 angry face with horns
    Is it the devil himself in emoji form? This angry emoji with horns is meant to be used when someone is very mad, looking for revenge, or looking to get into trouble.

