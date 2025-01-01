Shhh! Don’t say anything about this. Zip up your lips and don’t talk. The zipper-mouth face emoji shows a face with it’s lips zipped shut. It can be used when talking about trust, loyalty and assures someone’s secret information is safe and protected. Whether the information is about an embarrassing secret, secure information, or a surprise, this emoji can be used. Everything is hush-hush with this one! Example: “We’re throwing Becky a surprise birthday party. Please don’t say anything to her or you will ruin the surprise. 🤐”
