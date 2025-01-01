Home

Person Gesturing "No"

No means no! The person gesturing no emoji shows a person with their hands crossed on their chest symbolizing a rejection or the word no. This emoji comes in different skin tones and genders. Use this emoji to say “no way”, “not in a million years”, “nope”, “wrong”, or “blocked”. This gesture gives off the feeling of rejecting or denying entry to someone. This emoji can give off a vibe of hostility or it can be a fun way to block something. “No, I won’t do the dishes mom 🙅.

Keywords: forbidden, gesture, hand, person gesturing no, prohibited
Codepoints: 1F645
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🙆 person gesturing "ok"
    You are A-ok and have permission to move along. Use this emoji to agree with someone, to grant permission to something or to say “ok”
  • 💁 person tipping hand
    I have a suggestion! The person tipping hand emoji is a gesture meaning that someone is about to say something or have a conversation. It’s a positive conversation, so don’t worry, you aren't in trouble.
  • 🙋 person raising hand
    Hey look over here! Pick me! The person raising hand emoji is commonly used when someone is seeking attention, agreeing with something or asking for permission to do something.
  • 🤚 raised back of hand
    Not to be confused with the front of the hand, this is the back of the hand. It can be used to show you are raising your hand agreeing with something.
  • 🙇 bowing person
    A symbol of respect. The person bowing emoji shows that someone is humbling themselves or honoring something.
  • 🖐️ hand with fingers splayed
    The Hand with Fingers Splayed emoji features just that; an open hand, palm facing outward, as if showing the number five.
  • 🤝 handshake
    The handshake emoji depicts two hands coming together in agreement over something. Maybe they closed a business deal, or maybe they reached consensus about what movie to watch tonight.
  • 🙏 folded hands
    These folded hands are also known as the prayer hands emoji. Usually accompanied by a prayer to God or a wish to the universe, these hands show hopefulness in the face of adversity.
  • 🆗 OK button
    OK, sounds good to me! I agree. The OK button emoji is a symbol used to agree with something or someone. It’s also used to give permission to do something.
  • 🤐 zipper-mouth face
    Don’t you dare say a word. Zip up those lips and be quiet! This emoji is best used when you are telling someone to not say anything or letting someone know that your lips are sealed.
  • 👏 clapping hands
    The Clapping Hands emoji shows a pair of hands coming together in applause, with little “clapping” lines or triangles coming from the hands, to indicate sound.
  • 🚫 prohibited
    If you see this symbol on something, it means it is not allowed; it is prohibited. Use this when telling someone something is off limits.
  • 🧎 person kneeling
    Down on your knees! No, you’re not being arrested… not yet, anyway. Is this person asking for forgiveness, taking a break, or praying? You decide!
  • 🤏 pinching hand
    This emoji hand is pinching its thumb and index finger together as if to indicate just a little of something. “Just a little” is the phrase that comes to mind here, whether you are just a little mad or want just a little more.
  • 🚷 no pedestrians
    This red circle with a slash is clear. It means “not allowed!” This no pedestrians sign shows that it is not a safe place to walk!
  • 👋 waving hand
    The waving hand emoji may be waving hello or goodbye, but is a great accompaniment to both in a text message!
  • 🙉 hear-no-evil monkey
    Did you hear that? Nope! The hear-no-evil monkey has it’s ears covered so it can’t hear any important information or to block out something very inappropriate or offensive. It’s ignoring you. Stop talking.
  • 🤸 person cartwheeling
    Rumor has it, it’s impossible to frown while doing a cartwheel. This joyful emoji depicts the simple flip reminiscent of childhood happiness.
  • raised hand
    Remember being in school? This emoji of a raised hand brings back memories of an outstretched arm, itching to ask a question. (ooh, ooh, call on me). It can also be used to say stop or high five.
  • 🧒 child
    This emoji head features the face of a gender-neutral child.

