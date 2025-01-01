No means no! The person gesturing no emoji shows a person with their hands crossed on their chest symbolizing a rejection or the word no. This emoji comes in different skin tones and genders. Use this emoji to say “no way”, “not in a million years”, “nope”, “wrong”, or “blocked”. This gesture gives off the feeling of rejecting or denying entry to someone. This emoji can give off a vibe of hostility or it can be a fun way to block something. “No, I won’t do the dishes mom 🙅.
