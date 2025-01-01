This emoji comes in a variety of skin tones, as do all hand related emojis. The hand with fingers splayed is the perfect choice when saying hi to someone, as it looks like a hand waving in greeting. It can be used to give virtual high fives. It can also used to symbolize “stop”, so send it to your little brother when he’s being annoying.

Copy

Codepoints: 1F590 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )