This emoji comes in a variety of skin tones, as do all hand related emojis. The hand with fingers splayed is the perfect choice when saying hi to someone, as it looks like a hand waving in greeting. It can be used to give virtual high fives. It can also used to symbolize “stop”, so send it to your little brother when he’s being annoying.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.