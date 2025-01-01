This emoji is generic but very widely used, as it is the sign of disapproval. Send the thumbs down emoji to your friend when she tells you bad news or use it as a way to say “no way” when your mom asks if you want salad for dinner. Either way, this popular emoji is sure to get the point across.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.