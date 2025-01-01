Home

    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. People / Limbs / Hands
    3. »
  3. Limbs
    4. »
  Raised fist
YayText!

Raised fist

Standing in solidarity. The raised fist emoji is commonly used to show support for someone’s idea or persistence to right a wrong. The emoji is widely used during protests, activist events, and social movements. Those who use it are saying “I support you”, “I understand you”, “I agree with you”. “Power to this idea”. Use the raised fist emoji when you are calling on unity, strength, power, or even resistance. Example “Power to the people ✊ ”

Keywords: clenched, fist, hand, punch, raised fist
Codepoints: 270A
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🤛 🤜 fists facing left and right
    Are you throwing a punch? Or are you just saying hello? The left-facing and right-facing fist emojis are used in both context, or just to talk about an actual fist.
  • 👋 waving hand
    The waving hand emoji may be waving hello or goodbye, but is a great accompaniment to both in a text message!
  • 💅 nail polish
    Time to get a little prim and proper with a nice new manicure. Let’s get those nails polished. Do you prefer pink? Or a different color?
  • 👎 thumbs down
    The Thumbs Down emoji features clenched knuckles with a thumb pointing downward, showing obvious disdain or displeasure.
  • 👊 oncoming fist
    Knock out or fist bump? The oncoming fist emoji might make you want to duck to avoid getting punched in the face. It could also mean someone is giving you a fist bump as a sign of solidarity or approval.
  • 🙏 folded hands
    These folded hands are also known as the prayer hands emoji. Usually accompanied by a prayer to God or a wish to the universe, these hands show hopefulness in the face of adversity.
  • 👍 thumbs up
    Available in an inclusive skin color palette, the thumbs up emoji is the universal symbol for agreement or praise.
  • 🙌 raising hands
    The Raising Hands emoji features two hands lifted toward the sky, with the palms facing outwards and the thumbs almost touching.
  • 🤝 handshake
    The handshake emoji depicts two hands coming together in agreement over something. Maybe they closed a business deal, or maybe they reached consensus about what movie to watch tonight.
  • 🤟 love-you gesture
    The love-you gesture emoji shows the American Sign Language hand symbol for “I love you,” and is a quick shorthand to use for any loved one in your life.
  • 🙇 bowing person
    A symbol of respect. The person bowing emoji shows that someone is humbling themselves or honoring something.
  • 👇 backhand index pointing down
    An important message is coming in! This emoji can be used to point down to a message coming in a text, or to an image that has been sent.
  • 🤚 raised back of hand
    Not to be confused with the front of the hand, this is the back of the hand. It can be used to show you are raising your hand agreeing with something.
  • 👀 eyes
    The eyes emoji depicts two wide open eyeballs looking to their left. They could mean, “Okay, I’m listening,” or “Hey buddy, I’m watching you.”
  • 🦾 mechanical arm
    The mechanical arm emoji depicts a robot or computerized arm flexing with a fist. It can be used in any context having to do with biotechnology, cyborgs, or advanced prosthetics.
  • 🧑‍⚖️ judge
    Order in the court! The judge is here to uphold the law in the courtroom and make some important decisions. The judge makes the ruling of the law, so make sure to show them some respect.
  • 🤏 pinching hand
    This emoji hand is pinching its thumb and index finger together as if to indicate just a little of something. “Just a little” is the phrase that comes to mind here, whether you are just a little mad or want just a little more.
  • 👆 backhand index pointing up
    The Backhand Index Pointing Up emoji features a hand, knuckle side out, with the index finger pointing up and the thump pointing outward.
  • 👈 backhand index pointing left
    Want to point something out to the left? Well, then this is the emoji for you. Used to draw attention or for emphasis, this hand does all the talking.
  • 🖐️ hand with fingers splayed
    The Hand with Fingers Splayed emoji features just that; an open hand, palm facing outward, as if showing the number five.

