Standing in solidarity. The raised fist emoji is commonly used to show support for someone’s idea or persistence to right a wrong. The emoji is widely used during protests, activist events, and social movements. Those who use it are saying “I support you”, “I understand you”, “I agree with you”. “Power to this idea”. Use the raised fist emoji when you are calling on unity, strength, power, or even resistance. Example “Power to the people ✊ ”

Keywords: clenched, fist, hand, punch, raised fist

Codepoints: 270A

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )