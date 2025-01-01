This emoji is usually used as a way to say, “thank God!” or “praise the heavens!” It can also be used more literally, to celebrate a joyous occasion, such as a wedding invitation or when your friend tells you she’s pregnant. Overall, this emoji is quite clearly optimistic no matter which way you use it.

Keywords: celebration, gesture, hand, hooray, raised, raising hands

Codepoints: 1F64C

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )