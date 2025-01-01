Home

    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. People / Limbs / Hands
    3. »
  3. Limbs
    4. »
  4. Raising hands
Raising hands

This emoji is usually used as a way to say, “thank God!” or “praise the heavens!” It can also be used more literally, to celebrate a joyous occasion, such as a wedding invitation or when your friend tells you she’s pregnant. Overall, this emoji is quite clearly optimistic no matter which way you use it.

Keywords: celebration, gesture, hand, hooray, raised, raising hands
Codepoints: 1F64C
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🙏 folded hands
    These folded hands are also known as the prayer hands emoji. Usually accompanied by a prayer to God or a wish to the universe, these hands show hopefulness in the face of adversity.
  • 🤝 handshake
    The handshake emoji depicts two hands coming together in agreement over something. Maybe they closed a business deal, or maybe they reached consensus about what movie to watch tonight.
  • 🤸 person cartwheeling
    Rumor has it, it’s impossible to frown while doing a cartwheel. This joyful emoji depicts the simple flip reminiscent of childhood happiness.
  • 🙇 bowing person
    A symbol of respect. The person bowing emoji shows that someone is humbling themselves or honoring something.
  • 👋 waving hand
    The waving hand emoji may be waving hello or goodbye, but is a great accompaniment to both in a text message!
  • raised fist
    This emoji is commonly used to show that you stand in solidarity with an idea. It’s often used among those protesting injustices and supporting a movement.
  • 🤟 love-you gesture
    The love-you gesture emoji shows the American Sign Language hand symbol for “I love you,” and is a quick shorthand to use for any loved one in your life.
  • 🖐️ hand with fingers splayed
    The Hand with Fingers Splayed emoji features just that; an open hand, palm facing outward, as if showing the number five.
  • 🤦 facepalming
    Wow! How embarrassing. Are you in disbelief that something just happened? Did something or someone make a really dumb decision? Are you frustrated or embarrassed? This is the perfect emoji for you.
  • 🤚 raised back of hand
    Not to be confused with the front of the hand, this is the back of the hand. It can be used to show you are raising your hand agreeing with something.
  • 👏 clapping hands
    The Clapping Hands emoji shows a pair of hands coming together in applause, with little “clapping” lines or triangles coming from the hands, to indicate sound.
  • 👇 backhand index pointing down
    An important message is coming in! This emoji can be used to point down to a message coming in a text, or to an image that has been sent.
  • 🦹 supervillain
    A devious emoji, the supervillain was sent to cause chaos, destruction and take part in all things evil.
  • 🙋 person raising hand
    Hey look over here! Pick me! The person raising hand emoji is commonly used when someone is seeking attention, agreeing with something or asking for permission to do something.
  • 🤛 🤜 fists facing left and right
    Are you throwing a punch? Or are you just saying hello? The left-facing and right-facing fist emojis are used in both context, or just to talk about an actual fist.
  • 👎 thumbs down
    The Thumbs Down emoji features clenched knuckles with a thumb pointing downward, showing obvious disdain or displeasure.
  • 💅 nail polish
    Time to get a little prim and proper with a nice new manicure. Let’s get those nails polished. Do you prefer pink? Or a different color?
  • 🤹 person juggling
    Come one, come all, come see the person juggling emoji. The person juggling emoji tosses up three or more balls at once and keeps them all in the air in an amazing feat of physics.
  • ✌️ peace sign hand
    The victory hand emoji stretches its index and middle fingers while folding the rest, flashing the peace sign. It’s a great way to say “peace, dude,” “deuces,” or “two with mustard, please.”
  • 🙆 person gesturing "ok"
    You are A-ok and have permission to move along. Use this emoji to agree with someone, to grant permission to something or to say “ok”

