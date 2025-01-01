This emoji can be sent to friends and family when you want to urge them on or congratulate them for a job well done. Send them to your kids when they tell you they aced their math final, or to your spouse when they get a promotion at work. It can also be used ironically, as in “yeah, yeah, good job, buddy.” We recommend using the former definition, as it spreads positivity and good vibes. Your call, though.

Copy

Keywords: clap, clapping hands, hand

Codepoints: 1F44F

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )