It’s ok, I understand. The person gesturing ok emoji shows a person joining their hands above their head in an “o” shape with their fingers joined together. This emoji comes in different skin tones and genders This emoji symbolizes the word “ok” so it can be used to tell someone that you understand what they are saying. You can also use this emoji to grant permission, approve something or be in agreement with something. Example: Terry, if you tell me that Lisa is coming over tomorrow night. It’s ok. 🙆.
