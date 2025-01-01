Home

Person Gesturing "Ok"

It’s ok, I understand. The person gesturing ok emoji shows a person joining their hands above their head in an “o” shape with their fingers joined together. This emoji comes in different skin tones and genders This emoji symbolizes the word “ok” so it can be used to tell someone that you understand what they are saying. You can also use this emoji to grant permission, approve something or be in agreement with something. Example: Terry, if you tell me that Lisa is coming over tomorrow night. It’s ok. 🙆.

Keywords: gesture, hand, ok, person gesturing ok
Codepoints: 1F646
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🙋 person raising hand
    Hey look over here! Pick me! The person raising hand emoji is commonly used when someone is seeking attention, agreeing with something or asking for permission to do something.
  • 🙅 person gesturing "no"
    No! Permission denied! You are rejected. Use this emoji to block, stop, and reject something or someone.
  • 💁 person tipping hand
    I have a suggestion! The person tipping hand emoji is a gesture meaning that someone is about to say something or have a conversation. It’s a positive conversation, so don’t worry, you aren't in trouble.
  • 🆗 OK button
    OK, sounds good to me! I agree. The OK button emoji is a symbol used to agree with something or someone. It’s also used to give permission to do something.
  • 🧎 person kneeling
    Down on your knees! No, you’re not being arrested… not yet, anyway. Is this person asking for forgiveness, taking a break, or praying? You decide!
  • 🖐️ hand with fingers splayed
    The Hand with Fingers Splayed emoji features just that; an open hand, palm facing outward, as if showing the number five.
  • 👇 backhand index pointing down
    An important message is coming in! This emoji can be used to point down to a message coming in a text, or to an image that has been sent.
  • 🤚 raised back of hand
    Not to be confused with the front of the hand, this is the back of the hand. It can be used to show you are raising your hand agreeing with something.
  • 👴 old man
    Classic grandpa here with his gray hair, balding head and forehead wrinkles.
  • raised hand
    Remember being in school? This emoji of a raised hand brings back memories of an outstretched arm, itching to ask a question. (ooh, ooh, call on me). It can also be used to say stop or high five.
  • 🙇 bowing person
    A symbol of respect. The person bowing emoji shows that someone is humbling themselves or honoring something.
  • 🤏 pinching hand
    This emoji hand is pinching its thumb and index finger together as if to indicate just a little of something. “Just a little” is the phrase that comes to mind here, whether you are just a little mad or want just a little more.
  • 👏 clapping hands
    The Clapping Hands emoji shows a pair of hands coming together in applause, with little “clapping” lines or triangles coming from the hands, to indicate sound.
  • 🤝 handshake
    The handshake emoji depicts two hands coming together in agreement over something. Maybe they closed a business deal, or maybe they reached consensus about what movie to watch tonight.
  • 🤷 shrugging
    This person is shrugging to say “I don’t know,” or even, “Who cares?” Maybe they’re just judging you. They’re just not sure.
  • ⏸️ pause button
    The pause button emoji shows a white pause symbol overlaid on a box, which varies in color depending on the platform you’re on. Use this emoji when you need a quick time out or “pause!”
  • 👋 waving hand
    The waving hand emoji may be waving hello or goodbye, but is a great accompaniment to both in a text message!
  • 🤸 person cartwheeling
    Rumor has it, it’s impossible to frown while doing a cartwheel. This joyful emoji depicts the simple flip reminiscent of childhood happiness.
  • 🚶 person walking
    The person walking emoji depicts an individual on the move, but not quite on the run. They may be sauntering through the park, taking a leisurely walk to the coffee shop or are strolling into work just in the knick of time.
  • 🔜 SOON arrow
    The SOON arrow emoji shows an arrow pointing to the right with the word “SOON” underneath. This is often used literally to describe something that is coming soon.

