OK, that’s right. Next question please! The OK button emoji, is used to agree with something or someone and to give permission to do something. The OK button emoji shows a square with the word “ok” in the middle. The color of the emoji varies based on the keyboard. The OK emoji is often used when agreeing to something and giving permission or approval. It’s a fancy way to say “Okay”. Example: My mom said it was 🆗 for me to have friends over. Come over at 8pm.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.