  3. OK button
OK button

OK button

OK, that’s right. Next question please! The OK button emoji, is used to agree with something or someone and to give permission to do something. The OK button emoji shows a square with the word “ok” in the middle. The color of the emoji varies based on the keyboard. The OK emoji is often used when agreeing to something and giving permission or approval. It’s a fancy way to say “Okay”. Example: My mom said it was 🆗 for me to have friends over. Come over at 8pm.

Keywords: ok, ok button
Codepoints: 1F197
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
YayText